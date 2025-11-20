Major League Soccer Releases 2026 Schedule

RENTON, WASH. - Major League Soccer today announced its 2026 regular season schedule, a campaign that sees each of its 30 clubs play 34 matches - 17 home and 17 away - beginning on February 22 and ending on November 7. Like previous seasons, Sounders FC will play all 17 of its 2026 regular-season home games on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field, beginning with a season-opening matchup against the Colorado Rapids on Sunday, February 22 (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1). In preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ - hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico - MLS is taking a break from May 25-July 16, allowing participating players, host venues and fans to enjoy a month of World Cup action before celebrating the return of MLS matches in July, just days before the World Cup Final. As previously announced by FIFA, Seattle is hosting six matches in the global tournament next year at Lumen Field, including a United States Men's National Team Group Stage match.

A wide variety of ticketing options are available, including full-season 2026 Season Ticket Memberships, via SoundersFC.com/Tickets. Fans considering a Season Ticket Membership are encouraged to register for the Select-a-Seat event on December 6 at Lumen Field, where they can meet their reps, view open seat options and learn more about the fantastic benefits of being a Sounders FC Alliance Member. The club is also offering a new Two-Match Pack that includes the February 22 home opener vs. Colorado and the July 16 rivalry match vs. Portland.

Following its opener against Colorado, Seattle embarks on a five-match road stretch as Lumen Field undergoes preparations for the World Cup, beginning with a fixture against Real Salt Lake on Saturday, February 28 at America First Field (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

Other highlights of Seattle's 2026 regular-season slate include a trip to 2025 Supporters' Shield winner Philadelphia Union on Saturday, July 25 at Subaru Park (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV), the second-consecutive year Seattle has traveled to the defending Supporters' Shield champions, facing Inter Miami CF on the road in 2025. The Rave Green are featured in two Sunday Night Soccer fixtures in 2026, a road match against the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park on Sunday, March 15 (4:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV) and a home fixture vs. Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday, August 16 at Lumen Field (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

In addition to its match at Philadelphia, Seattle's Eastern Conference road slate includes FC Cincinnati on Saturday, August 22 (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV) and the New England Revolution on Saturday, October 10 (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV). Sounders FC hosts the Chicago Fire on Saturday, August 29 (1:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV), New York Red Bulls a week later on Saturday, September 5 (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV) and CF Montréal on Saturday, October 17 (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV) to round out its six Eastern Conference fixtures.

Sounders FC's four 2026 Cascadia Cup matchups also provide must-see action, with the Rave Green hosting the Portland Timbers in its first match back from the World Cup break on Thursday, July 16 (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV) before traveling to face its archrival just two weeks later on Saturday, August 1 at Providence Park (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1). In addition to its Sunday Night Soccer fixture against reigning Cascadia Cup winner Vancouver, Seattle travels to BC Place for a Halloween matchup on Saturday, October 31 (TBD / Apple TV).

The MLS regular season concludes with Decision Day 2026 on Saturday, November 7. The slate, which features Eastern Conference matches kicking off at 1:00 p.m. PT and Western Conference matches beginning at 4:00 p.m. PT on Apple TV, decides who is in and who is out in the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs. Sounders FC hosts LAFC on Decision Day at Lumen Field (4:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV), the 12th time in 18 seasons Seattle will be at home to close the regular season.

Following Decision Day, the league will observe the November FIFA window before beginning one month of uninterrupted Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs action, culminating in Major League Soccer's championship match, 2026 MLS Cup presented by Audi. The complete postseason schedule will be announced at a later date.

All 510 MLS regular season matches in 2026 are available on Apple TV in more than 100 countries and regions, offering fans a single destination to watch their favorite teams with no blackouts. In addition, select MLS matches are also available on the FOX family of networks in the United States and TSN and RDS in Canada. Starting this upcoming season, fans will be able to watch every regular season match with an Apple TV subscription. Apple TV will broadcast every MLS match, complemented by studio programming and a wide range of on-demand content. In addition, an Apple TV subscription is included as part of 2026 full-season ticket packages with MLS clubs.







