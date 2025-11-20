CF Montréal Unveils 2026 MLS Season Calendar

MONTREAL - CF Montréal unveiled on Thursday its calendar for the 2026 MLS season, presented by BMO, which runs from Feb. 21 to Nov. 7.

The only way to get the best seats at the best price for all games at Stade Saputo at the moment is by purchasing a 2026 season membership HERE, starting at $27 plus tax per match. For more information on season memberships, contact the Club by email at membres@cfmontreal.com or phone at 514-328-3668.

CF Montréal will once again play 34 regular season games with 17 at Stade Saputo and 17 on the road.

As part of the season opener, the Bleu-blanc-noir will take on San Diego FC for the first time in its history at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 10:30pm. Montreal will host the reigning Supporters' Shield champions Philadelphia Union at Stade Saputo for its home opener on Saturday, April 11, kickoff time to be determined. The Montrealers will clash with Vancouver Whitecaps FC at home for their MLS Decision Day match on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 4:00pm.

Head coach Marco Donadel's squad will start its season with six games on the road, one less than in 2025. Montreal will then have three, three-game home stints throughout the season in the spring and summer.

Of note, MLS will break during the month of June for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. CF Montréal will highlight its return to play by hosting its Toronto FC rivals at Stade Saputo on Thursday July 16 at 7:30pm.

The Club will welcome 2024 Supporters' Shield champions Inter Miami CF on July 5 at 7:30pm. Montreal will also host 2024 MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy for the first time since 2018 on August 22 at 7:30pm.

All games will be available on Apple TV. Linear television partners RDS and TSN will also broadcast a select number of matches. The full regular-season broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.







