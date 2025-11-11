CF Montréal Announces Changes to Coaching Staff

Published on November 11, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Tuesday changes to its coaching staff ahead of the 2026 season.

The Club has announced that assistant coaches Kobié Johnson and David Sauvry, as well as video analyst Louan Schlicht, will no longer be part of the technical team as of the 2026 season. Their skills, commitment, and quality of work have been greatly appreciated, and the Club would like to acknowledge their contribution to the organization.

"First and foremost, we would like to thank Kobié, David and Louan for their contributions to the Club this season and wish them the best in the next step of their careers," said CF Montréal Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology Luca Saputo. "We are moving forward with our rebuilding process and are actively working towards improving every aspect of our team ahead of next season."

Hiring decisions regarding the coaching staff for the 2026 season will be announced in due course.







