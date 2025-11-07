Brandan Craig Called up by United States U21

CF Montréal defender Brandan Craig has been called up by the United States under-21 national team ahead of the upcoming international window, from November 10-18.

The Americans will hold a training camp in Europe and play two friendly matches. They will take on Denmark on Nov. 14 before squaring off with Serbia on Nov. 18.

This is Craig's first call-up to the U21 national team. The Philadelphia native holds two caps at the U23 level, 15 caps at the U20 level as well as five caps at the U15. He notably helped the Americans win the Concacaf U20 Championship in 2022 and participated in the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2023.







