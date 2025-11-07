Inter Miami CF Foundation, Love Has No Limits, Pamara Foundation Unite to Host Fun-Filled Day at Chase Stadium for 200 Foster Kids
Published on November 7, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
This past Saturday, Nov. 1, the Inter Miami CF Foundation, Love Has No Limits - Miami and Pamara Foundation came together to host an unforgettable fun-filled day at the Baptist Health Fan Zone at Chase Stadium for 200 foster kids and their families. The special free event featured music, games, dance art, and laughter, all alongside some of the biggest names in Latin culture!
With the support of our volunteers, including Inter Miami CF II midfielder Alex Shaw, the 200 foster kids and their families were able to enjoy a salsa class inspired by Rauw Alejandro with music and DJ set by his Grammy-winning producer - Mr Naisgai, a custom jersey art workshop, comedy, improv, games, giveaways and much more!
"We are delighted to have teamed up to support Love Has No Limits and the Pamara Foundation, along with our hardworking volunteers, to provide these children and their families with a memorable day that emphasizes our mission to use the influence of soccer to create positive change," said Inter Miami CF Foundation Director Mari Rey.
