New England Revolution Hire Marko Mitrović as Club's 10th Head Coach

Published on November 7, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution have appointed Marko Mitrović as the club's 10th head coach. Mitrović brings more than 15 years of coaching experience across international and professional levels, most recently guiding the United States Under-20s to the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinals and leading the U.S. Under-23s at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

"We're really excited to welcome Marko Mitrović as head coach of the New England Revolution," Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. "During the interview process, Marko's tactical acumen and modern coaching philosophies set him apart. It's crystal clear that he shares our ambitions to compete for trophies in 2026 and beyond. His extensive coaching experience at both the club and international levels, including on some of the world's biggest stages, have prepared him well for this pivotal role."

Mitrović, 47, arrives at New England fresh off a successful run at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. Mitrović helped the United States post 3-0 victories over France in the group stage and Italy in the Round of 16. Prior to taking over the helm of the United States Under-20 side, Mitrović became head coach of the Under-23s in 2023 and led the program to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Olympic Games in France. Mitrović first joined U.S. Soccer as head coach of the Under-19 national team from 2022-23.

"It's an honor to join the Revolution and become the new head coach of this storied club," Mitrović said. "I'm grateful to the Kraft family, Brian Bilello, and Curt Onalfo for trusting me to lead the team, a responsibility I take very seriously. I will work relentlessly to deliver a team the fans will be proud to support. I'm excited to get started."

This will be Mitrovic's second stint in Major League Soccer, having previously served as an assistant coach for Chicago Fire FC from 2016-19, and then with Reading FC in the English Championship (2020-2022). With Chicago, Mitrović helped lead Chicago back to the MLS Cup Playoffs following a fourth-place finish in the Eastern Conference. In his first season with Reading, he helped guide the team to a seventh-place finish in the Championship.

Mitrovic's previous experience in Serbia includes a head coaching role with the Under-15s from 2014-16, and four years as an assistant coach with the Under-20s. He helped Serbia win the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup and finish third at the UEFA European Under-19 Championship. At the professional club level, Mitrović has held roles as an assistant coach for Serbian clubs FK Banat Zrenjanin (2011-2012) and FK Napredak Kruševac (2012-2013).

A native of Belgrade, Serbia, Mitrović earned his first head coaching role in 2013 with his boyhood academy, leading Red Star Belgrade's Under-15 side for two seasons. The former midfielder's playing career began at Red Star, his hometown club, in 1995 and spanned 16 seasons across Serbia, Hungary, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.