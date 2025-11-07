Emil Forsberg Named to Sweden's Men's National Team Roster for November World Cup Qualifiers
Published on November 7, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York Red Bulls News Release
HARRISON, NJ - New York Red Bulls captain Emil Forsberg has been selected to the Sweden Men's National Team roster for their upcoming November World Cup Qualifiers, the federation announced today. It's the first roster for new Sweden Head Coach Graham Potter.
Forsberg played and started in 32 matches in the 2025 MLS season, logging 2,785 minutes played and scoring 11 goals with 10 assists.
He recorded his fourth-career multi-goal game for New York in their 7-0 victory over LA Galaxy on May 10. Forsberg joined Antony de Avila as only players in franchise history to record multiple goals & multiple assists in a single match after his performance against Los Angeles.
He became eighth player in franchise history to record 25 goal contributions in his first 40 matches with the club. He became fifth player in franchise history to record 10-plus goals and assists in a single MLS season and the first since Thierry Henry in 2014.
The Sundsvall, Sweden native has made 90 career appearances with the Swedish National Team, where he has scored 21 goals and tallied nine assists. Forsberg has competed in two Euros with Sweden and the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He scored the game-winning goal against Switzerland in the Round of 16, which sent Sweden to the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time since 2018.
The Sweden Men's National Team will train in Marbella, Spain, before traveling to Switzerland on Friday, for World Cup Qualifiers on Saturday, November 15 at the Stade de Genève and will host Slovenia on November 18 at Strawberry Arena.
