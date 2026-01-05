Red Bull New York and Defender Alexander Hack Mutually Agree to Contract Termination

Published on January 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

HARRISON, N.J. - Red Bull New York and defender Alexander Hack have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the club announced today.

"We want to thank Alexander for his contributions to the club last season," said Head of Sport Julian de Guzman. "We are wishing him and his family the best in the next step of his career."

Hack, 32, joined New York last season, where he made 21 MLS appearances and logged 1,357 minutes played. He scored one goal and added one assist in MLS play, he first career MLS goal on July 19, 2025, against Inter Miami CF at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Hack also added an assist in New York's Round of 32 match in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

Prior to RBNY, Hack spent a season with Al-Qadsiah FC, where he made 28 appearances, and helped the club win the First Division League during the 2023-24 season. The defender played eight years at 1. FSV Mainz 05, making 145 appearances and recorded eight goals and three assists.

TRANSACTION: Red Bull New York and defender Alexander Hack have mutually agreed to terminate his contract on January 5, 2026.







