Nashville SC Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule and First Media Availability
Published on January 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today its 2026 preseason schedule, which includes six exhibition matches in advance of its season opener in the Concacaf Champions Cup at Atlético Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 17 and regular season opener on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park versus the New England Revolution.
The team will report to the Vanderbilt Health Training Center in Antioch, Tenn. this Saturday, Jan. 10 to undergo medical examinations and depart for Palm Beach, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 11 to begin preseason training.
Nashville SC will host its first 2026 media availability with President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs and Head Coach B.J. Callaghan this Sunday, Jan. 11 at 12 p.m. CT at the Vanderbilt Health Training Center (and via Zoom). Media wishing to attend must RSVP to Communications@nashvillesc.com by 5 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 10. A confirmation email will be sent to those approved to join.
2026 Preseason Schedule:
GAME DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (CT)
1 Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026 Chicago Fire FC Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 10 a.m. (media availability to follow match)
2 Friday, Jan. 23, 2026 Colorado Rapids Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 9:30 a.m. (media availability following match)
3 Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 Birmingham Legion FC (USL) Birmingham, Ala. 1 p.m. (media availability following match)
4 Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 To Be Announced Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 11 a.m. (media availability following match)
5 Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026 Columbus Crew Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 10 a.m. (media availability following match)
6 Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 Lexington SC (USL) Nashville, Tenn. (location TBD) TBD (media availability following match)
*Schedule subject to change.
Major League Soccer Stories from January 5, 2026
- FC Cincinnati Sign Midfielder Ademar Chávez as a Homegrown Player - FC Cincinnati
- Austin FC Signs Owen Wolff to New Multi-Year U22 Initiative Contract - Austin FC
- Nashville SC Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule and First Media Availability - Nashville SC
- CF Montréal Set to Open Training Camp on Saturday, January 10 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Red Bull New York and Defender Alexander Hack Mutually Agree to Contract Termination - New York Red Bulls
- Sporting KC Appoints Raphael Wicky as Head Coach - Sporting Kansas City
- D.C. United Signs Romanian International Louis Munteanu from CFR Cluj as a Designated Player - D.C. United
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville SC Stories
- Nashville SC Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule and First Media Availability
- Nashville SC Signs Forward Warren Madrigal from Costa Rica's Top Professional League
- Nashville SC Acquires $1 Million in General Allocation Money (GAM) from LAFC in Exchange for Jacob Shaffelburg
- Nashville Soccer Club Selects Two Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft
- Nashville SC Re-Signs Midfielder Bryan Acosta for the 2026 Season