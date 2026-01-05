Nashville SC Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule and First Media Availability

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today its 2026 preseason schedule, which includes six exhibition matches in advance of its season opener in the Concacaf Champions Cup at Atlético Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 17 and regular season opener on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park versus the New England Revolution.

The team will report to the Vanderbilt Health Training Center in Antioch, Tenn. this Saturday, Jan. 10 to undergo medical examinations and depart for Palm Beach, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 11 to begin preseason training.

Nashville SC will host its first 2026 media availability with President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs and Head Coach B.J. Callaghan this Sunday, Jan. 11 at 12 p.m. CT at the Vanderbilt Health Training Center (and via Zoom). Media wishing to attend must RSVP to Communications@nashvillesc.com by 5 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 10. A confirmation email will be sent to those approved to join.

2026 Preseason Schedule:

GAME DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (CT)

1 Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026 Chicago Fire FC Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 10 a.m. (media availability to follow match)

2 Friday, Jan. 23, 2026 Colorado Rapids Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 9:30 a.m. (media availability following match)

3 Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 Birmingham Legion FC (USL) Birmingham, Ala. 1 p.m. (media availability following match)

4 Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 To Be Announced Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 11 a.m. (media availability following match)

5 Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026 Columbus Crew Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 10 a.m. (media availability following match)

6 Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 Lexington SC (USL) Nashville, Tenn. (location TBD) TBD (media availability following match)

*Schedule subject to change.







