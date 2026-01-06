Nashville SC Announces 2026 Theme Nights & Single-Match Ticket Sales

Published on January 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today its theme nights for select 2026 MLS matches at GEODIS Park, highlighted by Sam Surridge and Eddi Tagseth Bobblehead Nights presented by Renasant Bank and GEODIS, all new Harry Potter Night™, Kids Night presented by Vanderbilt Health, and fan favorites Star Wars Night™ presented by Alliant and Barbie Game Day™.

In addition to the theme nights, for the first time every Wednesday regular season home match will celebrate 'Dollar Dog' Night, with $1 hot dogs available at select concession locations while supplies last.

Single-game tickets for 2026 regular season matches at GEODIS Park and Nashville SC's Round One Concacaf Champions Cup home match against 2025 Canadian Premier League Champion Atlético Ottawa will go on sale for current Season Ticket Members tomorrow, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. CT during an exclusive 24-hour sale window and for the general public on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. CT at NashvilleSC.com/tickets and Ticketmaster.com.

2026 Nashville SC Theme Nights:

Opening Night presented by Transcard: Saturday, Feb. 21 vs. New England Revolution at 7:30 p.m. CT

Barbie Game Day™: Saturday, March 7 vs. Minnesota United FC at 7:30 p.m. CT

Sam Surridge Bobblehead Night presented by Renasant Bank: Saturday, March 21 vs. Orlando City SC at 5 p.m. CT

Star Wars Night™ presented by Alliant: Saturday, April 25 vs. Charlotte FC at 7:30 p.m. CT

Eddi Tagseth Bobblehead Night presented by GEODIS: Saturday, May 9 vs. D.C. United at 8 p.m. CT

Military Appreciation Night presented by Caterpillar Financial: Sunday, May 17 vs. Los Angeles Football Club at 7 p.m. CT

Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Night: Saturday, May 23 vs. New York City FC at 7:30 p.m. CT

Post-Match Fireworks presented by Coca-Cola: Friday, July 17 vs. Atlanta United FC at 7 p.m. CT

'Y'all Means All' Pride Night: Wednesday, July 22 vs. CF Montréal at 7:30 p.m. CT

Kids Night presented by Vanderbilt Health: Saturday, Aug. 29 vs. FC Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. CT

Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Heineken: Saturday, Sept. 19 vs. Chicago Fire FC at 8:30 p.m. CT

Harry Potter Night™: Saturday, Sept. 26 vs. Toronto FC at 7:30 p.m. CT Pet Adoption Night presented by Mars Petcare: Wednesday, Oct. 14 vs. Sporting Kansas City at 7:30 p.m. CT

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Hyundai: Saturday, Oct. 31 vs. New York Red Bulls at a time to be announced

Schedule subject to change

