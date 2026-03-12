Nashville SC Shuts out Inter Miami CF in Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16

Published on March 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club earned a scoreless draw versus Inter Miami CF at GEODIS Park Wednesday night, shutting out the Herons for the first time in the series since August 30, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale. Goalkeeper Brian Schwake recorded his fourth clean sheet of the season and is unbeaten in his first 11 starts for NSC.

And we'll go again: Wednesday night's scoreless draw against Inter Miami CF was the 20th meeting in series history. The Herons are Nashville's most frequent opponent since both clubs joined MLS in 2020.

He's in your head: With Wednesday's draw, Nashville SC goalkeeper Brian Schwake is now unbeaten in his first 11 starts in gold with a record of 9W-0L-2D.

The CCC Castle on the hill: The Boys in Gold have never lost a Concacaf Champions Cup match at GEODIS Park, moving to 2W-0L-2D at the Castle with Wednesday night's draw.

Next up: Nashville SC will seek to remain unbeaten in MLS when it visits the Columbus Crew on Saturday, March 14 at 5 p.m. CT.

Notes:           

Nashville SC:       

is 3W-0L-1D at home for the first time in club history

is 4W-1L-2D all-time in the Concacaf Champions Cup

is 2W-0L-2D at GEODIS Park in the Champions Cup

has five clean sheets in seven Champions Cup matches all-time

Reed Baker-Whiting made his second consecutive Champions Cup start for Nashville

Brian Schwake

made one save and is unbeaten in his first 11 starts for Nashville SC at 9W-0L-2D

is the first goalkeeper since 2024 to go three matches without conceding a goal to start an edition of a Concacaf Champions Cup

Sam Surridge led all players with four shots

Eddi Tagseth made his Concacaf Champions Cup debut

Maxwell Woledzi made his Concacaf Champions Cup debut

Box score:                  

Nashville SC (2W-0L-1D in Concacaf Champions Cup) vs. Inter Miami CF (0W-0L-1D in Concacaf Champions Cup)

March 11, 2026 - GEODIS Park

Final score:                 

NSH: 0

MIA: 0

Discipline:

MIA: German Berterame (Caution) 51'

Lineups:

NSH starters: Brian Schwake; Reed Baker-Whiting, Jeisson Palacios, Maxwell Woledzi, Andy Najar (Josh Bauer 82'); Matthew Corcoran (Eddi Tagseth 68'), Cristian Espinoza, Hany Mukhtar (C), Patrick Yazbek; Warren Madrigal (Alex Muyl 68'), Sam Surridge (Woobens Pacius 90')

Substitutes: Joe Willis, Xavier Valdez, Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Bryan Acosta, Thomas Williams, Jordan Knight, Ahmed Qasem

MIA starters: Dayne St. Clair; Facundo Mura (Ian Fray 72'), Micael Dos Santos, Noah Allen, Maximiliano Falcon (Gonzalo Lujan 7'); Rodrigo De Paul, Telasco Segovia (Mateo Silvetti 72'), Yannick Bright; Lionel Messi (C), German Berterame, Tadeo Allende

Substitutes: Luis Barraza, Rocco Rios-Novo, Sergio Reguilon, Luis Suarez, Santiago Morales, David Ayala, David Ruiz-Ochoa, Daniel Pinter, Alex Shaw

Match officials:           

Referee: Juan Gabriel Calderon

AR1: Juan Carlos Mora

AR2: William Arrieta

4TH: Jose Ugalde

VAR: David Gomez

AVAR: Selvin Brown

Weather: 65 degrees and rainy







