Nashville SC Continues Hot Start with 3-1 Win over Minnesota United FC

Published on March 7, 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn.  - Nashville Soccer Club remained unbeaten (4W-0L-1D across all competitions) when it defeated Minnesota United FC 3-1 at GEODIS Park Saturday night. Forward Sam Surridge, who missed last week's match due to illness, recorded a brace and first-year Boy in Gold Cristian Espinoza scored his first goal of the season. Midfielders Patrick Yazbek (two) and Hany Mukhtar recorded their first assists of 2026, and goalkeeper Brian Schwake remained unbeaten in his first 10 NSC starts at 9W-0L-1D.

His job is just goal: Forward Sam Surridge, who set a Nashville SC record in 2025 for MLS (25) and all competition goals (31), has five goals in three matches this season (all competitions) after recording a brace. His two-goal performance is the striker's 11th career regular season multi-goal game and eighth career regular season brace.

Sublime!: Nashville's newest Designated Player, Cristian Espinoza, scored his first Nashville SC goal and recorded an assist against the Loons. Espinoza is now fourth among active players in career MLS regular season goal contributions with 121.

Patrick's Barbie Dreamhouse: Midfielder Patrick Yazbek recorded his first assists of the season on Surridge's two goals and his second multi-point game of his MLS career (May 5, 2025 vs. Charlotte FC).

Next up: Nashville SC will begin its Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 home-away series when it hosts Inter Miami CF at GEODIS Park on Wednesday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Notes:           

Nashville SC:       

o has won four of its first five matches for the first time in club history (all competitions)

o set a club record for goals through five matches with 14 (all competitions)

o has earned seven points in its first three MLS matches for the first time since 2023

o is 3W-0L-0D at GEODIS Park this season

o is 2W-1L-2D all-time vs. Minnesota United FC

Reed Baker-Whiting made his Nashville SC MLS debut

Matthew Corcoran missed the match due to a red card suspension

Cristian Espinoza scored his first Nashville SC goal and recorded an assist

Hany Mukhtar recorded his first assist of the season

Andy Najar made his 200 th career MLS appearance (regular season + playoffs)

Brian Schwake is the only goalkeeper in club history to win nine of his first 10 starts and go unbeaten in his first 10 starts (9W-0L-1D)

Sam Surridge

o recorded his second brace in as many MLS matches this season to reach 50 career MLS goal contributions

o recorded his 11 th career regular season multi-goal game and eighth career regular season brace

o has five goals in three matches this season (all competitions)

Patrick Yazbek

o recorded his first two assists of the season

o earned Man of the Match honors

Box score:

Nashville SC (2W-0L-1D) vs. Minnesota United FC (1W-1L-1D)

March 7, 2026 - GEODIS Park        

Final score:

NSH: 3

MIN: 1

Scoring Summary:

NSH: Sam Surridge (A: Patrick Yazbek, Hany Mukhtar) 26'

NSH: Cristian Espinoza 33'

MIN: Nectarios Triantis 35'

NSH: Sam Surridge (A: Patrick Yazbek, Cristian Espinoza) 47'

Discipline:

NSH: Jeisson Palacios (Caution) 81'

MIN: Julian Gressel (Caution) 89'

Lineups:  

NSH starters: Brian Schwake; Dan Lovitz (Josh Bauer 62'), Maxwell Woledzi, Jeisson Palacios, Andy Najar (Reed Baker-Whiting 78'); Patrick Yazbek, Alex Muyl, Eddi Tagseth, Hany Mukhtar (C) (Ahmed Qasem 86'), Cristian Espinoza (Warren Madrigal 78'); Sam Surridge (Woobens Pacius 86')

Substitutes: Joe Willis, Jack Maher, Bryan Acosta, Jordan Knight

MIN starters: Drake Callender; Devin Padelford (DJ Taylor 86'), Anthony Markanich (Kyle Duncan 75'), Morris Duggan, Jefferson Diaz; Wil Trapp (C) (Owen Gene 86'), Nectarios Triantis (Mamadou Dieng 75'), Joaquin Pereyra; Tomas Chancalay, Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Julian Gressel 66'); Kelvin Yeboah

Substitutes: Alec Simir, Nicolas Romero, Peter Stroud, Carlos Harvey

Match officials:           

Referee: Pierre Luc-Lauziere

AR1: Cameron Blanchard

AR2: Stephen McGonagle

4TH: Ismail Elfath

VAR: David Barrie

AVAR: Craig Lowry

Weather: 59 degrees and cloudy

