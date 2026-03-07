Sounders FC Travels to Take on St. Louis CITY SC Saturday Night at Energizer Park
Published on March 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC (1-1-0, 3 points) continues its five-match road stretch this weekend with a trip to St. Louis CITY SC (0-1-1, 1 point) at Energizer Park (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeart.com, El Rey 1360 AM). Seattle holds a 5-1-0 record all-time against St. Louis, who joined the league in 2023. The two sides split the season series last year, with each squad winning their respective home matches.
Brian Schmetzer's side is coming off a 2-1 loss to Real Salt Lake last weekend at America First Field, with Cristian Roldan scoring the lone goal for Seattle. It was Roldan's 44th goal in all competitions for Seattle, moving up the ranks to sixth in club history. Albert Rusnák assisted the strike, his 39th in all competitions for Sounders FC, putting him in sole possession of fourth in team history.
Following Saturday's match, Seattle's enters 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup play, with the first leg of its Round of 16 matchup against Vancouver Whitecaps FC taking place on Thursday, March 12 at BC Place (7:00 p.m. PT / FS2, TUDN).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Christian Miles & Kacey White
Talent (Spanish): Nacho Garcia
Local Radio (English): iHeart.com
Talent: Danny Jackson & Brad Evans
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Pete Fewing
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Dione Vecchini
Major League Soccer Stories from March 7, 2026
- Sounders FC Travels to Take on St. Louis CITY SC Saturday Night at Energizer Park - Seattle Sounders FC
- Earthquakes Face Philadelphia Union in Road Match Today at 4:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Inter Miami CF Signs Cesar Abadia-Reda on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Orlando City SC Signs Dylan Judelson to Short-Term Agreement - Orlando City SC
- CF Montréal Set for Sunday Clash with Red Bull New York - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Cincinnati Summer Camps Return for 2026 with New Camps and Opportunities for Elite Soccer Development - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Travels to Take on St. Louis CITY SC Saturday Night at Energizer Park
- Leagues Cup 2026 Unveils Official Match Schedule
- Sounders FC Falls, 2-1, on the Road to Real Salt Lake
- Sounders FC Travels to Face Real Salt Lake on Saturday at America First Field
- Sounders FC Begins 2026 Campaign with 2-0 Home Win over Colorado