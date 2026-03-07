Sounders FC Travels to Take on St. Louis CITY SC Saturday Night at Energizer Park

Published on March 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC (1-1-0, 3 points) continues its five-match road stretch this weekend with a trip to St. Louis CITY SC (0-1-1, 1 point) at Energizer Park (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeart.com, El Rey 1360 AM). Seattle holds a 5-1-0 record all-time against St. Louis, who joined the league in 2023. The two sides split the season series last year, with each squad winning their respective home matches.

Brian Schmetzer's side is coming off a 2-1 loss to Real Salt Lake last weekend at America First Field, with Cristian Roldan scoring the lone goal for Seattle. It was Roldan's 44th goal in all competitions for Seattle, moving up the ranks to sixth in club history. Albert Rusnák assisted the strike, his 39th in all competitions for Sounders FC, putting him in sole possession of fourth in team history.

Following Saturday's match, Seattle's enters 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup play, with the first leg of its Round of 16 matchup against Vancouver Whitecaps FC taking place on Thursday, March 12 at BC Place (7:00 p.m. PT / FS2, TUDN).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Christian Miles & Kacey White

Talent (Spanish): Nacho Garcia

Local Radio (English): iHeart.com

Talent: Danny Jackson & Brad Evans

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Pete Fewing

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Dione Vecchini







Major League Soccer Stories from March 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.