New York City FC Opens Home Slate by Blasting Orlando City SC

Published on March 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC marked their 2026 home opener with a commanding 5-0 victory over Orlando City SC at Yankee Stadium. Agustín Ojeda opened the scoring before Nicolás Fernández Mercau and Maxi Moralez extended the lead before halftime. Keaton Parks added two after the break as Pascal Jansen's side maintained their unbeaten start to the season in emphatic fashion.

Match Recap

New York City FC returned to home soil for the first time in 2026 as they hosted Orlando City SC at Yankee Stadium.

The Boys in Blue were looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season against an Orlando side still searching for its first points of the campaign.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen made one change to the team that beat the Philadelphia Union 2-1 last time out, with Kai Trewin returning to the starting XI in place of Raul Gustavo.

The hosts started brightly, and Nicolás Fernández Mercau was able to get a shot away inside the opening minutes, although his effort failed to find the target.

Maxi Moralez was handed a great chance to open the scoring in the 14th minute after a deflected cross dropped into his path, but he could not keep his effort under the crossbar.

The game swung sharply in New York City's favor when, for a third straight match, its opponent was reduced to 10 men. This time, goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau was sent off for handling the ball outside the penalty area.

New York City could not convert the resulting free kick, but the breakthrough came six minutes later when Agustín Ojeda broke the deadlock.

The winger ran onto a looping pass from Maxi Moralez and drove a volley into the ground and over substitute goalkeeper Javier Otero - the assist marking Moralez's 100th for the club.

Gray almost doubled the lead six minutes later, curling a beautiful effort from distance that drifted just wide of the target.

Orlando attempted to respond, but several well-timed interventions from New York City defenders helped blunt the visitors' attacks.

The hosts continued to control possession and were rewarded with a second goal just before halftime.

Moralez was again the architect, whipping in a cross that Fernández Mercau met with a powerful header past Otero.

New York City added a third in first-half stoppage time after Fernández Mercau was fouled in the box.

Moralez stepped up and calmly rolled the penalty into the bottom-left corner.

Jansen's side picked up where they left off after the break and found a fourth goal in the 49th minute through Keaton Parks.

The midfielder's first of the season came from Tayvon Gray's low cross, which Parks poked through Otero's legs.

Matt Freese was called into action minutes later when substitute Duncan McGuire powered a header toward goal, but the effort was comfortably handled by the New York City goalkeeper.

Parks grabbed his second of the afternoon in the 54th minute to make it five.

The midfielder intercepted a poor clearance before side-footing the ball into the bottom-right corner.

Jansen made his first change just after the hour mark, with Moralez receiving a standing ovation as he made way for Talles Magno.

Further changes followed in the 71st minute as Gustavo, Máximo Carrizo, and Strahinja Tanasijević replaced Thiago Martins, Ojeda, and Parks.

New York City thought they had a sixth shortly afterward through Magno, but the offside flag denied him his first goal of the season.

Jansen's final change of the afternoon came in the 87th minute as Seymour Reid replaced Fernández Mercau.

That proved to be the final moment of note on a day when Pascal Jansen's side recorded an emphatic 5-0 victory at home.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a game against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, March 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.







