CF Montréal Set for Sunday Clash with Red Bull New York

Published on March 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







HARRISON, New Jersey - CF Montréal heads to Sports Illustrated Stadium for a Sunday afternoon matchup against Red Bull New York at 4:30 p.m. EDT (Apple TV, TSN 690).

Back in Montreal after spending the first two weeks of the season along with training camp on the road, head coach Marco Donadel's men will look to secure their first points of the campaign. CF Montréal holds an overall record of 10-16-4 (41 goals scored, 52 goals conceded) as well as a 2-13-1 record when playing in New Jersey.

Red Bull New York held its home opener last Saturday by hosting the New England Revolution at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Julian Hall scored his third goal of the season in a 1-0 shutout as New York moved to a 2-0-0 record to start the campaign.

Donadel will meet up with former Canadian Classique rival player Michael Bradley, who was appointed as Red Bull New York's head coach over the off season. While Donadel energized the Montreal midfield from 2015 to 2018, Bradley donned the Toronto FC uniform from 2014 to 2023.

This will be the Bleu-blanc-noir's first of two matches played on a Sunday this season. Two weeks later, the Montrealers will take on FC Cincinnati on Sunday, March 22.







