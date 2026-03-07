FC Cincinnati Summer Camps Return for 2026 with New Camps and Opportunities for Elite Soccer Development

Published on March 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







It's almost summertime and time to unwind, but, for the soccer player in your life, FC Cincinnati camps are back for 2026! With a returning series of Day Camps and Elite Camps for the new year along with a new series of four camps at FC Cincinnati facilities that allow you to see the club in an all new way.

After a record setting 2025, The Orange and Blue will offer two new camps at the club's World Class training facility, Mercy Health Training Center, in Milford, Ohio, and at TQL Stadium in the heart of the West End. The two new camps at TQL Stadium will take place in the evening under the lights, providing an all-new look at a world class soccer stadium.

Led by Corben Bone, FC Cincinnati's Director of Soccer in the Community, camps are an integral part of the club's mission of soccer development in the region and serve as the opening stages of FCC's Discovery Program as the club looks to develop the best professional talent in MLS from their own backyard. In collaboration with Adrian Parish, who serves as the club's Director of Discovery Programs and is also the Head Coach of the FCC Academy U13 squad - the youngest team in the team's ecosystem - camps are the first stages of soccer development and community engagement for the team.

By bringing the club's professional training standards to these camp environments, FC Cincinnati provides both an entertaining and recreational atmosphere while providing the professional coaching standard and methodologies the Academy utilizes for success. With coaches at all camps including former FC Cincinnati players like Corben Bone, Manu Ledesma and Omar Cummings, campers can learn the mentality, discipline, and standards required at the highest level while providing age-appropriate lessons that build confidence, are skill driven and are rooted in a clear development philosophy.

"FC Cincinnati Soccer in the Community Camps give the club a great opportunity to engage with players across the city while also strengthening our relationships with local clubs," Parish said of camps and their importance to the club. "The Community staff are doing an excellent job to help build a strong foundation for soccer and create a positive pathway for young players throughout these programs."

These camps, of which there will be 17, also serve as an entry point for players looking to join the FC Cincinnati Academy.

The two camps to take place this summer at TQL Stadium will for the first time feature an experience at the home of FC Cincinnati under the lights and will also feature appearances and coaching from current FC Cincinnati players - with an autograph session and Q&A after the camp. Campers will also have the opportunity to tour the stadium and see the FC Cincinnati locker room up close and personal.

School is out, and it's sort of a buzz, make sure to reserve your spot in an FC Cincinnati Summer Camp and get your camper on the pitch this summer! For more information on FC Cincinnati Camps, Youth Initiatives and the FC Cincinnati Academy, visit https://www.fccincinnati.com/youth-soccer/.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 7, 2026

FC Cincinnati Summer Camps Return for 2026 with New Camps and Opportunities for Elite Soccer Development - FC Cincinnati

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.