Despite Chances, Union Topped by San Jose

Published on March 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union fell 1-0 to the San Jose Earthquakes at Subaru Park on Saturday night. San Jose's Ousseni Bouda scored the lone goal in the 59th minute. The Union outshot San Jose, 12-7, but were unable to level the match.

The Union will host Liga MX side Club América in the Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup at Subaru Park on Tuesday, March 10 (7:00 p.m. ET / FS2).

Philadelphia Union (0) - San Jose Earthquakes (1)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Saturday, March 7, 2026

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Armando Villarreal

Assistant Referees: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Diego Blas

Fourth Official: Rodrigo Albuquerque

VAR: José Carlos Rivero

VAR Assistant: TJ Zablocki

GOALS/ASSISTS

SJ - Ousseni Bouda (Werner, Tsakiris) 59'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

SJ - Benji Kikanovic (caution) 15'

PHI - Jovan Lukic (caution) 20'

PHI - Nathan Harriel (caution) 65'

SJ - Preston Judd (caution) 75'

PHI - Ezekiel Alladoh (caution) 88'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake, Nathan Harriel, Japhet Sery, Giovanny Sequera (Ben Bender 82'), Frankie Westfield, Danley Jean Jacques, Milan Iloski (Alejandro Bedoya 74'), Jovan Lukic (Jesus Bueno 60'), Indiana Vassilev, Agustín Anello (Ezekiel Alladoh 45'), Bruno Damiani (Stas Korzeniowski 74').

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Geiner Martinez, Jeremy Rafanello, Cavan Sullivan.

San Jose Earthquakes: Daniel, Reid Roberts, Daniel Munie, DeJuan Jones, Benjamin Kikanovic, Niko Tsakiris, Beau Leroux (Ian Harkes 82'), Ronaldo Vieira, Preston Judd (Jack Skahan 82'), Jamar Ricketts (Timo Werner HT), Ousseni Bouda.

Substitutes not used: Jonathan González, Dave Romney, Earl Edwards Jr., Paul Marie, Vitor Costa, Nick Fernandez.

TEAM NOTES

Homegrown defender Frankie Westfield made his 20th MLS career start for Philadelphia Union.

Midfielder Giovanny Sequera made his MLS debut for the Union after signing a short-term agreement ahead of tonight's match. The call-up marked his second of the season, after previously being named to the roster on February 26 for Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup against Defence Force FC.

The Union will host Liga MX side Club América in the Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup at Subaru Park on Tuesday, March 10 (7:00 p.m. ET / FS2)







Major League Soccer Stories from March 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.