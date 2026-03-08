Atlanta United Falls, 3-2, to Real Salt Lake
March 7, 2026
Atlanta United FC News Release
Atlanta United's Alexey Miranchuk and Tomás Jacob and Real Salt Lake's Noel Caliskan in action
(Atlanta United FC)
ATLANTA, GA - Atlanta United fell 3-2 to Real Salt Lake on Saturday night in the team's home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alexey Miranchuk scored pair of goals for his first brace in his MLS career, but the Five Stripes were unable to overcome three first-half goals from the visitors.
After Atlanta controlled the action early on, the visitors struck first in the 23rd minute from a counterattack with a perfectly placed through ball that played Sergi Solans behind Atlanta's back line. Four minutes later, Real Salt Lake extended the lead to 2-0 when Aiden Hezarkhani found the top left corner with a blistering shot past Lucas Hoyos.
The Five Stripes responded in the 38th minute when Miranchuk scored the first goal of the season with a one-timer from about 10 yards out. Elias Baez and Cooper Sanchez each picked up their first career MLS assists in the build-up to the goal. Salt Lake restored their two-goal lead minutes later when Zavier Gozo found the back of the net.
In the second half, the hosts pushed to get back into the match and did so in the 74th minute. Tristan Muyumba played Latte Lath in on the edge of the box. The Ivorian took a couple dribbles to get behind the defense and squared the ball to an open Miranchuk at the far post who converted the chance with his right foot. It marked the first MLS brace in Miranchuk's Atlanta career.
Atlanta pushed for the equalizer down the stretch, but Salt Lake's defense made a couple of crucial blocks on shooting opportunities from Baez and second-half subtitute Matias Galarze to preserve the victory.
Atlanta United (0-3-0, 0 points) returns to action Saturday, March 14 when it hosts Philadelphia Union at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (3:00 p.m. ET, Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available on Apple TV.
Match Summary
Stats
Shots: 16-10 Atlanta
Shots on target: 5-4 Salt Lake
Corner kicks: 4-2 Atlanta
Fouls Committed: 12-4 Atlanta
xG: 1.88 - 1.30 Atlanta
Possession: 58-42 Atlanta
Passing accuracy: 89-85 Atlanta
Scoring
RSL - Solans (Guilavogui) 23'
RSL - Hezarkhani 27'
ATL - Miranchuk (Baez, Sanchez) 38'
RSL - Gozo (Quinton, Glad) 40'
ATL - Miranchuk (Latte Lath, Muyumba) 74'
Disciplinary
RSL - Hezarkhani 17'
ATL - Cooper Sanchez 43'
RSL - Luca Moisa 34'
ATL - Juan Berrocal 45+6'
RSL - Zavier Gozo 90+1'
Notes:
Alexey Miranchuk scored his first career MLS brace tonight. It's the fourth consecutive season that a ATL UTD player has scored a brace in the home opener
Matias Galarza made his club debut as a second-half substitute
Sergio Santos also made his club debut in the second half
Elias Baez and Cooper Sanchez each recorded their first-career MLS assists tonight
Tomas Jacob had a team-high 4 tackles won tonight, the second consecutive game he has led the team in that category.
Attendance: 53,862
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Lucas Hoyos
D: Elías Báez
D: Juan Berrocal
D: Enea Mihaj (Sergio Santos - 85')
D: Tomás Jacob (Matthew Edwards - 79')
M: Tristan Muyumba
M: Steven Alzate (Saba Lobjanidze - 79')
M: Cooper Sanchez (Matías Galarza - 59')
F: Alexey Miranchuk
F: Miguel Almirón (c)
F: Latte Lath
Substitutes not used:
Jayden Hibbert
Stian Gregersen
Ronald Hernández
Pedro Amador
Luke Brennan
REAL SALT LAKE STARTING LINEUP
GK: Rafael Cabral (c)
D: Lukas Engel
D: Justen Glad
D: Philp Quinton (Sam Junqua - 85')
M: Luca Moisa (Griffin Dillon - HT)
M: Noel Caliskan
M: Morgan Guilavogui (Zach Booth - 81')
M: Juan Sanabria
F: Sergi Solans (Jesus Berea - 81')
F: Aiden Hezarkhani (Dominik Marczuk - 62')
F: Zavier Gozo
Substitutes not used:
Stijn Spierings
Pablo Ruiz
Mason Stajduhar
Alexandros Katranis
OFFICIALS
Jon Freemon (referee), Brian Dunn (assistant), Nick Balcer (assistant), Sergii Demianchuk (fourth), Younes Marrakchi (VAR), Fabio Tovar (AVAR)
