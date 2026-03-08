Navarro Brace Leads Rapids to Dominant 4-1 Rout of LA Galaxy

Published on March 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Rafael Navarro earned a brace late in the match to seal a Colorado victory, sending home goals in the 85th and 89th minutes for his first goals of the 2026 season.

Alexis Manyoma scored his first goal as a member of the Rapids.

Darren Yapi opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, collecting his first goal of the year and his 11th in MLS.

Rafael Navarro wore the captain's armband for the first time as a member of the club.

Nico Hansen made his first start of the season, his 11th in MLS.

Paxten Aaronson delivered an assist on the opening goal, marking his second consecutive match with an assist.

Hamzat Ojediran delivered a secondary assist on the opening goal, marking his second consecutive match with a goal contribution.

Colorado scored the opening goal for the second consecutive match.

Scoring Summary

COL - 4 (Darren Yapi 23', Alexis Manyoma 76', Rafael Navarro 85', 89')

LA - 1 (João Klauss 56')

Starting XI

Nico Hansen, Reggie Cannon (Keegan Rosenberry 65'), Rob Holding, Lucas Herrington, Jackson Travis, Dante Sealy (Ted Ku-DiPietro 58'), Hamzat Ojediran (Connor Ronan 58', Alexis Manyoma 68')), Josh Atencio (Wayne Frederick 58'), Paxten Aaronson, Darren Yapi, Rafael Navarro (C)

Substitutes

Zack Campagnolo, Alex Harris, Noah Cobb, Miguel Navarro







Major League Soccer Stories from March 7, 2026

