Navarro Brace Leads Rapids to Dominant 4-1 Rout of LA Galaxy
Published on March 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
Rafael Navarro earned a brace late in the match to seal a Colorado victory, sending home goals in the 85th and 89th minutes for his first goals of the 2026 season.
Alexis Manyoma scored his first goal as a member of the Rapids.
Darren Yapi opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, collecting his first goal of the year and his 11th in MLS.
Rafael Navarro wore the captain's armband for the first time as a member of the club.
Nico Hansen made his first start of the season, his 11th in MLS.
Paxten Aaronson delivered an assist on the opening goal, marking his second consecutive match with an assist.
Hamzat Ojediran delivered a secondary assist on the opening goal, marking his second consecutive match with a goal contribution.
Colorado scored the opening goal for the second consecutive match.
Scoring Summary
COL - 4 (Darren Yapi 23', Alexis Manyoma 76', Rafael Navarro 85', 89')
LA - 1 (João Klauss 56')
Starting XI
Nico Hansen, Reggie Cannon (Keegan Rosenberry 65'), Rob Holding, Lucas Herrington, Jackson Travis, Dante Sealy (Ted Ku-DiPietro 58'), Hamzat Ojediran (Connor Ronan 58', Alexis Manyoma 68')), Josh Atencio (Wayne Frederick 58'), Paxten Aaronson, Darren Yapi, Rafael Navarro (C)
Substitutes
Zack Campagnolo, Alex Harris, Noah Cobb, Miguel Navarro
Major League Soccer Stories from March 7, 2026
- Columbus Crew Draws Chicago Fire FC, 0-0 - Columbus Crew SC
- Navarro Brace Leads Rapids to Dominant 4-1 Rout of LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids
- Minnesota United Falls, 3-1, to Nashville SC on the Road - Minnesota United FC
- Nashville SC Continues Hot Start with 3-1 Win over Minnesota United FC - Nashville SC
- Atlanta United Falls, 3-2, to Real Salt Lake - Atlanta United FC
- SDFC Keeps Rolling - San Diego FC
- Pep Biel Brace Powers CLTFC Past 10-Man Austin - Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC Earns Clean Sheet on the Road against Columbus Crew - Chicago Fire FC
- Three Goals in a 20-Minute Span: RSL Dominates First Half, Takes Three Road Points at Atlanta - Real Salt Lake
- Earthquakes Blank Union, 1-0 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Despite Chances, Union Topped by San Jose - Philadelphia Union
- Inter Miami CF Defeats D.C. United 1-2 on the Road - Inter Miami CF
- D.C. United Lose 1-2 against Inter Miami CF at M&T Bank Stadium - D.C. United
- Colorado Rapids Call up Zackory Campagnolo on Short-Term Agreement for Match against LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids
- Charlotte FC Signs Midfielder Aron John on Short-Term Agreement from Crown Legacy - Charlotte FC
- 10-Man Orlando City SC Falls 5-0 to New York City FC - Orlando City SC
- New York City FC Opens Home Slate by Blasting Orlando City SC - New York City FC
- Timbers Sign T2 Defender Charles Ondo and Midfielder Eric Izoita to Short-Term Agreements - Portland Timbers
- Sounders FC Travels to Take on St. Louis CITY SC Saturday Night at Energizer Park - Seattle Sounders FC
- Earthquakes Face Philadelphia Union in Road Match Today at 4:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Inter Miami CF Signs Cesar Abadia-Reda on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Orlando City SC Signs Dylan Judelson to Short-Term Agreement - Orlando City SC
- CF Montréal Set for Sunday Clash with Red Bull New York - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Cincinnati Summer Camps Return for 2026 with New Camps and Opportunities for Elite Soccer Development - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Navarro Brace Leads Rapids to Dominant 4-1 Rout of LA Galaxy
- Colorado Rapids Call up Zackory Campagnolo on Short-Term Agreement for Match against LA Galaxy
- Rapids Eye Consecutive Home Wins in Matchup against LA Galaxy
- Colorado Rapids Soccer Celebration to Transform Skyline Park into the Premier Summer Destination
- Lucas Herrington Earns First Team of the Matchday Honor After Opening his League and Club Account