Colorado Rapids Announce Evolution of Youth Soccer Strategy in Colorado

Published on March 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club will conclude its formal affiliation with Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Club (CRYSC) following the completion of the current 2025-2026 season. CRYSC will transition to a new identity and brand in the summer of 2026 - Colorado Storm.

The Colorado Rapids are proud of the relationship built with CRYSC since 2012. Together, the organizations have expanded access to the game, supported thousands of players and families, and strengthened youth soccer in Colorado. CRYSC has played an important role in growing the sport in the state, and the club is grateful for the work they have done in the community.

As Major League Soccer and the youth soccer landscape continue to evolve, the Rapids have undertaken a thoughtful evaluation of how the club can best serve the game across Colorado following a series of town hall meetings with Youth Clubs across the state over the past 12 months.

"As the professional club representing Colorado in Major League Soccer, we feel a strong responsibility to the game across our entire state," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "Thousands of coaches, volunteers, referees, and parents work every day for the benefit of young players, and we want to support that work by building meaningful relationships with every club, every coach, and every player in Colorado. Our goal is simple: to help grow the game here, together."

Central to this evolution is the expansion of the club's player identification platform. The Futures Program will create an open and transparent pathway for talented players from any club in Colorado to access elite training and identification opportunities, while continuing to represent their home clubs.

In partnership with the Colorado Soccer Association (CSA) and the broader youth soccer community, the Rapids will work to provide:

Coaching education and technical curriculum resources

Parent and referee education initiatives

Safeguarding and SafeSport best practices

Enhanced player identification and development platforms

"Our ambition is simple," added Smith. "We want Colorado to become one of the great soccer states in this country. That means putting the player at the center, supporting the people who give so much to the game, and working in partnership with clubs and the Colorado Soccer Association to raise standards across the board. The Rapids want to lead with care for the game, collaborate with the soccer community, and help create opportunities that inspire the next generation of players across our state."

For more information, please visit ColoradoRapids.com/YouthFAQ.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.