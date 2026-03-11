LA Galaxy to Host Mt. Pleasant FA in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16

Published on March 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy will host Jamaican side Mount Pleasant FA in the first leg of their Round of 16 matchup in the Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at Dignity Health Sports Park. The two teams will then meet again for the decisive second leg on Thursday, March 19, at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.

LA Galaxy vs Mount Pleasant FA

This match will mark the Galaxy's first-ever meeting with Mt. Pleasant FA and the club's first matchup against a Jamaican opponent. LA secured its place in the Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup after advancing past Sporting San Miguelito in the opening round. Mt. Pleasant FA, meanwhile, earned a first-round bye following their triumph as 2025 Caribbean Cup Champions, a victory that delivered the club's first-ever Caribbean Cup title and secured their debut appearance in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

LA Galaxy Recent Form

The Galaxy enter the Round of 16 with a 1-1-3 record across all competitions to start the 2026 campaign. In the opening round of the Concacaf Champions Cup, LA advanced on away goal advantage following a 1-1 draw in Panama and a 0-0 result at Dignity Health Sports Park. In MLS play, the Galaxy began the season with a 1-1 draw at home against NYCFC, followed by a 3-0 win over Charlotte FC, before most recently falling 4-1 on the road to the Colorado Rapids. Forward João Klauss is currently tied for the MLS lead in goals with four on the season and has also recorded an assist in CCC action.

LA Galaxy vs Mount Pleasant FA

2026 Concacaf Champions Cup (Round of 16 - 1st leg)

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 6:30 p.m. PT

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles, Calif.

FS2, TUDN







