LA Galaxy Score Late, Fall Short at Home to Sporting Kansas City

Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy (1-2-1, 4 points) fell 2-1 to Sporting Kansas City (1-2-1, 4 points) in Apple TV's Walmart Saturday Showcase at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. Sporting KC's Dejan Joveljić scored in a return to LA and Marco Reus recorded his first goal of the season in the second half to cut into Kansas City's lead late, but it was not enough for points on the night.

Goalscoring Plays

SKC - Dejan Joveljić (Manu García), 45+2 minute: After receiving the ball high and wide on the left wing, Joveljić cut inside and curled a shot into the bottom right corner of the goal to give Kansas City a 1-0 lead just before halftime.

SKC - Lasse Johnsen (Stephen Afrifa), 74th minute: Afrifa was fed a ball down the right channel before cutting it back to Johnsen, who hit a low shot into the bottom left corner of the goal from just outside the box to make it 2-0 for Sporting Kansas City.

LA - Marco Reus, 81st minute: Following a sequence in which LA forced a save from Sporting KC before striking both the post and the crossbar, Marco Reus headed in a goal on the team's third attempt to cut the deficit in half.

Postgame Notes

Between Emiro Garcés, Jakob Glesnes, Justin Haak, and Maya Yoshida, the Galaxy have a lot of options at the center back position in 2026. Tonight's match marked the debut of the Haak/Yoshida combination as the anchors of the back line for LA.

With his start tonight against Sporting KC, Maya Yoshida officially made the 697th appearance of his professional career for both club and country across all competitions.

The LA Galaxy donned their secondary Rizon kits for the first time in the 2026 campaign against Sporting Kansas City tonight.

Erik Thommy earned his first league start of the campaign for the Galaxy on a night in which LA welcomed his former MLS club to Dignity Health Sports Park.

Marco Reus scored his first goal of the 2026 campaign with a header in the 82nd minute of the match.

Next Up

The LA Galaxy hit the road for a two-match week. First up, LA takes a 3-0 advantage into the second leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 matchup against Mount Pleasant FA at National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica on Thursday, March 19 (4 p.m. PT, FS2/TUDN). From there, the Galaxy head to Portland to face the Timbers on Sunday, March 22 (1:45 p.m. PT, Apple TV/FOX) in search of their first league win away from home.

Match Information

Match: LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City

Date: March 14, 2026

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park; Carson, California

Weather: Sunny and 71°F

Scoring Summary

1 2 F

LA Galaxy

0 1 1

Sporting Kansas City

1 1 2

SKC: Dejan Joveljić (Manu García), 45+2'

SKC: Lasse Johnsen (Stephen Afrifa), 74'

LA: Marco Reus, 82'

Lineups

LA Galaxy: GK Novak Mićović; D Julián Aude (John Nelson 79'), D Maya Yoshida, D Justin Haak, D Miki Yamane (Mauricio Cuevas, 63'); M Edwin Cerrillo, M Elijah Wynder Lucas Sanabria 79'); M Harbor Miller, M Marco Reus, M Erik Thommy (Ruben Ramos Jr., 63'); F João Klauss (Matheus Nascimento, 63')

Substitutes not used: JT Marcinkowski, Jakob Glesnes, Tucker Lepley, Isaiah Parente

Sporting KC: John Pulskamp; Jayden Reid, Ethan Bartlow, Wyatt Meyer, Jake Davis (Jansen Miller, 88'); Lasse Berg Johnsen, Manu García, Jacob Bartlett; Shapi Suleymanov, Calvin Harris (Stephen Afrifa, 71'), Dejan Joveljić

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Cielo Tschantret, Taylor Calheira, Kwaku Agyabeng, Pierre Lurot, Johann Ortiz, Shane Donovan

Stats Summary

LA SKC

Shots

17 7

Shots on Goal

5 4

Saves

2 4

Corner Kicks

10 3

Fouls

7 11

Offsides

1 2

Possession

58.7%

41.3%

Misconduct Summary

SKC: Wyatt Meyer (caution) 69'

LA: Edwin Cerrillo (caution) 78'

Officials

Referee: Ismail Elfath

Assistant Referees: Meghan Mullen, Diego Blas

Fourth Official: Armando Villarreal

VAR: Lukasz Szpala

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

LA Galaxy Postgame Top Quotes

LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney

On the match:

"It came down to a little bit of a game of moments, especially for them. They didn't have too many chances at all, a couple in the transitions. For us, I felt like at times we were rushing things and then there were times where we needed to play with a little more urgency but not necessarily rush attacks. We tried to play maybe too fast. We had a couple of chances early where we win the ball in the transitions, and we play it back across the front of goal. We need to make them pay for stuff like that. The second half we came out and we tried to put one a little higher. First it was Erik Thommy who was taking up a higher position, we brought Elijah [Wynder] a little higher, so we added an extra number into the attack because they were going lower, and I think we started to create some problems for them, but then we give up the second goal. Then I felt like urgency really kicked in after that, and then I felt like we were into some really dangerous areas throughout the latter part of the second half. A lot of them came off the same play that ultimately ended in the goal, but in the end we have to do better with our opportunities. We let some slide the other night, and tonight you have to make do with some of those opportunities. They made do with two out of the three and a half that they had."

On breaking down a defensive minded team's setup:

"It does become more challenging. Or we need to be able to put balls into dangerous areas and win some crosses, win some things in front of the goal, as I think a little bit our goal ended up a melee of sorts of two or three, three or four chances before we finally got it into the back of the net. I think the biggest thing ideally is you've got to manage transition moments, and you've got to get ahead in those games, and you've got to force the opposition out of that posture. But when they go back to five in the back, I still think with our crew, it's how do we recognize that and get an extra number up high but still be able to control the counterattack situations. Again, we looked better, I thought more dangerous when we were able to get an extra number higher or a little later, but we still have to be able to defend the counterattack."

On looking at the schedule ahead and squad rotation:

"We've tried to go through rotations so that we can keep guys fresh. I was mindful of a guy like João. It was a debate whether we were going to start him or not. He was feeling okay, but we didn't want to push him too terribly wrong. The risk isn't worth the reward on that one. So, at 60 we knew he was probably going to come off, so keeping an eye on a couple of other guys through the game. So, trying to balance this out at this time of year is always the challenge for all of us, all of the teams that are doing this. Then you just hope that you're not dealing with injuries at the same time that you're trying to balance off minutes for guys, because you're trying to keep guys healthy and fit."

LA Galaxy Midfielder Erik Thommy

On the team's creativity without Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil:

"I mean, if you look at the stats, more shots on goal, more possession. I think we controlled the game over almost 90 minutes and gave up almost nothing. We had opportunities. Like I said, I think 20 shots or whatever, and you need to finish them. Then the game looks completely different."

On what his most comfortable position is:

"Almost everywhere, to be honest. We have great players around me who can play also positions. You said it before. I didn't mention it. Obviously, we're missing Joe and Gabby, great players, individual good players, who can create something, especially on the wing. When it comes to my position, I can play almost everywhere up in front. So, wherever Coach needs me, I'll be there."

On how the team can find a rhythm amidst a busy schedule:

"Obviously the training sessions [are important]. Even now it's all about recovery and going to the next game. It's always challenging for the coach. Also, for us as players. Then you need to travel six or seven hours to get to another country, a different time zone. That's obviously hard. That's not an excuse. It's like that, and it's part of our job. It's also great because we love to play, and it's better than training. But obviously, if you just look at me, for example, I'm with the team since two and a half weeks. I'm getting used to the rhythm, and getting used to the players. It takes time, and we don't have that time. Like I said, we are professional enough. Also, today if we would have won the game, everybody would have been happy and would be completely different. Yeah, we are looking forward for the game in Jamaica, and the good results will come. If you play like that because, like I said, the stats were good, we had a lot of good things in the game, and we just need to finish them better."

LA Galaxy Defender Maya Yoshida

On what he sees that needs to change for the team:

"In terms of today, the final third. Obviously, we needed to score in the first half. Big opportunities in the second half. Instead, they have only three, four shots on target, and they score two. It was very soft, as well. As you know, we shouldn't have lost today. I don't get it. Same way last season. They didn't get a shot on goal. We lost 1-0. It's very difficult to accept today and the last game, as well. Today especially we play well and dominated the game. We play almost double time passing against them, but the finishing is most difficult and important part of soccer. Only the solution and the best solution is winning. Jamaica we win. Portland we win. We come back. This is the best way to get back from this chaos right now. That's my feeling."

On what he saw from Justin Haak after playing next to him tonight:

"He could play both the six and the center back. I think the Coach is thinking about rotations of [Justin] as a center back and midfielder. So he has to be ready for both position, which is not easy, but as I say, he has been already long time MLS enough, and he has good experience and skills and potential. Playing midfield is very important for him, because any time you can come back in the future. Also, having the playing time, especially with me with Jakob, that's another important thing for him to get experience as the center back, because center back has to be mature and midfielder has to be more mobile. So he has good potential, and he has good mentality. I think he has a great mentality so far."

On being a leader in the locker room and keeping spirits up after a difficult loss:

"Things are easier when things are going well, when we're winning. I think leadership is tested during difficult moments. Last season I would say it was very difficult for me to lead the team, because we couldn't make results. Also, my performance wasn't good enough probably, I would say. As a leader, I often talk with Marco and some [of our] key senior players, or players who have been [in the league] a long time, like JT, Jakob, Edwin as well. Of course, that's important to talk individually to young players, but also, they have to show the desire, because I'm not here 24/7 for him, for somebody, but I have seen many good players who improve a lot. They are already very passionate. They are thirsty to improve. They want to grow up as quick as possible. So, I don't have to talk. They come, and still, they are watching; they are checking what they need from Marco, from me, or experienced players or even Coach and what Coach wants from them. This is coming from a natural way."







Major League Soccer Stories from March 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.