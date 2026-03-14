Atlanta United FC Takes down Philadelphia Union 3-1
Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union traveled to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face Atlanta United FC on Saturday afternoon, falling 3-1. Atlanta's Emmanuel Latte Lath opened the scoring in the 28th minute. Tomás Jacob doubled the advantage in the 47th minute, and Alexey Miranchuk added a third for Atlanta in the 68th minute. Forward Agustín Anello found the back of the net for the Union in the 87th minute, but they were unable to spark a comeback.
The Union will travel to Mexico City on Wednesday, March 18 to face Liga MX side Club América in the second-leg of the Round of 16 Concacaf Champions Cup (9:00 p.m. ET). They will then host Chicago Fire FC at Subaru Park on Saturday, March 21 (4:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).
Atlanta United FC (3) - Philadelphia Union (1)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)
Saturday, March 14, 2026
MEDIA ASSETS
Head Coach Bradley Carnell Postgame Press Conference
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
Referee: Marcos de Oliveira
Assistant Referees: Jose Da Silva, Tyler Wyrostek
Fourth Official: Alexis Da Silva
VAR: Kevin Stott
VAR Assistant: Jeff Muschik
GOALS/ASSISTS
ATL - Emmanuel Latte Lath (Almirón, Báez) 28'
ATL - Tomás Jacob (Almirón, Galarza) 47'
ATL - Alexey Miranchuk (Almirón, Latte Lath) 68'
PHI - Agustín Anello (Westfield, Bedoya) 87'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
ATL - Elías Báez (caution) 41'
ATL - Stian Gregersen (caution) 45+2'
PHI - Matías Galarza (caution) 49'
ATL - Tomás Jacob (caution) 85'
Lineups
Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake, Nathan Harriel, Olwethu Makhanya, Philippe Ndinga (Japhet Sery Larsen 77'), Frankie Westfield, Danley Jean Jacques (Jesus Bueno 81'), Milan Iloski (Alejandro Bedoya 57'), Jovan Lukic, Indiana Vassilev (Agustín Anello 57'), Bruno Damiani, Stas Korzeniowski (Ezekiel Alladoh 57').
Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Geiner Martinez, Ben Bender, Cavan Sullivan.
Atlanta United FC: Lucas Hoyos, Tomás Jacob, Stian Gregersen, Enea Mihaj, Elías Báez, Tristan Muyumba, Matías Galarza (Steven Alzate 69'), Cooper Sanchez (Matt Edwards 88'), Alexey Miranchuk (Saba Lobjanidze 78'), Miguel Almirón (Pedro Amador 88'), Emmanuel Latte Lath (Fafa Picault 69').
Substitutes not used: Jayden Hibbert, Ronald Hernández, Cayman Togashi, Sergio Santos.
TEAM NOTES
Forward Agustín Anello scored his first career goal for the Union.
Forward Stas Korzeniowski earned his first MLS start for the Philadelphia Union.
Defender Philippe Ndinga made his MLS debut for the Union
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