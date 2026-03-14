Orange and Blue Continue Road Trip with Visit to New England Revolution II

Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 and New England Revolution II square off in a Matchweek 3 fixture this Sunday, March 15, at Beirne Stadium at 1 p.m. ET. Each team will be looking to tally their first win of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season in the kickoff of league action on Sunday afternoon.

The match will stream live on OneFootball platforms and on MLSNEXTPro.com.

FC CINCINNATI 2 at NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II - SUNDAY, MARCH 15, 2026 - 1 P.M. ET - BEIRNE STADIUM

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FC CINCINNATI 2/MATCHUP NOTES

Success against Revs II - FC Cincinnati 2 have won two consecutive matches against New England Revolution II dating back to last season. The Orange and Blue have enjoyed longer term success against their Northeast Division opponents, winning five of the last eight and suffering defeat just once over that span.

Afternoon road games - The Orange and Blue are set to play their second game of a three-match road stretch Sunday afternoon against Revs II. The two sides will kick off at 1 p.m. ET, which represents the third earliest kickoff this season for FCC 2. All three matches of the current road stretch had or will have a 3 p.m. ET kickoff or earlier.

From Cincy to New England - For the second consecutive week, FC Cincinnati 2 and FC Cincinnati will play matches on the same day. Both first and second teams will square off against the Revolution and Revs II. FC Cincinnati will face New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Scouting New England Revolution II

Record: 0-0-2 (4 points)

Standings: 5th, Eastern Conference

Last Results: 0-0 draw (7-6 SOW) vs Toronto FC II | 1-1 draw (4-2 SOW) vs Atlanta United 2

Head Coach: Pablo Moreira

Leading Scorer: 1 - Myles Morgan

New England Revolution II head into Matchweek 3 with a pair of draws, and shootout wins, against Atlanta United FC in their season opener and Toronto FC II last Sunday. Revs II will look to erase the memory of a first round playoff exit against Chicago Fire FC II a season ago and have their sights set on a second consecutive appearance in the MLS NEXT Pro postseason.

Sunday's match against the Orange and Blue will be the third of five consecutive home matches to open the 2026 season for Revs II. New England will play their home matches at Beirne Stadium in Smithfield, Rhode Island this year after Gillette Stadium served as the team's primary home venue from 2022-2025.

First year forward Myles Morgan scored Revs II lone goal of the season against Atlanta. The former Valour FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 forward has started in both of New England's first two matches and converted on a penalty in the shootout against Toronto.

Alongside Morgan is forward Jayden Da. Da arrives in New England for his first season as well, after scoring seven goals and adding four assists with Columbus Crew 2 in 2024. Da has already made an impact on the Revs II attack, registering a team leading 11 shots this season.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 14, 2026

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