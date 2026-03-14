Colorado Rapids Sign Forward Mamadou Billo Diop

Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club has signed forward Mamadou Billo Diop to a first-team contract through the 2027-28 season with options for 2028-29 and 2029-30.

Diop was selected by Colorado in the first round (6th overall) of the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. Diop becomes the eighth player to sign a first team contract after first playing for Rapids 2 on a standalone agreement.

"We're excited to add Billo to our first-team group," said Colorado Rapids Sporting Director Fran Taylor. "He's earned this opportunity through his production, and impact at the Next Pro Level. We believe he has the ability to impact the game at the first team level."

Diop, 19, joins the Rapids following a standout 2025 season with Colorado Rapids 2 in MLS NEXT Pro, where he emerged as one of the league's most dangerous attacking players. The Senegalese striker was named Rapids 2 Player of the Year and captured the club's Golden Boot, finishing the season with 14 goals and two assists across 1,614 minutes.

"Billo has impressed in his training exposure with the 1st team," said Colorado Rapids Head Coach Matt Wells. "He really caught the eye in the final pre-season fixture, combining his physicality with moments of high technical quality. He arrives in good positions in the penalty box and is becoming more decisive with each week. We look forward to continuing his development in our first-team environment."

The Boune, Dakar, Senegal native established himself as a consistent threat in the final third during his first season with the organization, recording two braces and a hat trick over the course of the campaign. His performances earned him MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Matchweek honors in August and Player of the Month recognition in September.

Diop's production played a key role in Rapids 2's postseason run, helping propel the club to a Western Conference Final victory and its first-ever appearance in the MLS NEXT Pro Cup.

Prior to joining the Rapids organization, Diop spent several years developing with DME Academy in Daytona, Florida, after beginning his youth career with Sahel Atlantic Football Club in Senegal.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids sign forward Billo Diop to a first-team contract through the 2027-28 season with options for 2028-29 and 2029-30.

Billo Diop

Position: Forward

Height: 6-2

Weight: 174

Date of birth: September 14, 2006

Birthplace: Boune, Dakar, Senegal

Acquisition date: March 14, 2026







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