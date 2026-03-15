D.C. United Win 2-1 against Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field

Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







D.C. United earned a 2-1 victory over Chicago Fire FC in another tightly contested match at Soldier Field, sealing the win with a late stoppage-time penalty from forward Tai Baribo. Chicago opened the scoring in the 81st minute when forward Hugo Cuypers converted from the penalty spot, but just three minutes later midfielder Matti Peltola scored his first career MLS goal in the 84th minute with a right-footed shot from the center of the box to level the match at 1-1. Baribo would secure the victory in the 95th minute, converting a penalty into the top left corner past Chicago goalkeeper Chris Brady for his third goal of the season. The Black-and-Red generated 11 shots with three on target, while goalkeeper Sean Johnson recorded a crucial save in the final minutes and captain Lucas Bartlett anchored the defense, winning 100% of his ground duels. Chicago pushed for an equalizer during 12 minutes of stoppage time, but D.C. United's defense stood strong and withstood the home team's offensive barrage to secure the win.

Player Notes

Midfielder Matti Peltola scored his first Black-and-Red goal in the 84th minute. Peltola recorded seven recoveries and three interceptions in 90 minutes played.

Forward Tai Baribo scored his third goal of the season in the 95th minute, converting from the penalty spot. Baribo recorded four total shots and four passes into the final third in 90 minutes played.

Defender Keisuke Kurokawa started his fourth consecutive match for D.C. United, recording six interceptions and six recoveries.

Defender Kye Rowles won nine total duels and recorded four tackles; he completed 90 minutes.

#DCvCHI

The Black-and-Red is 28-24-22 against Chicago Fire FC all-time in regular season matchups.

D.C. United has a 9-13-15 record against Chicago Fire FC on the road in regular season matchups.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 1-1-0 on the road this 2026 MLS season.

Goals By Half

Scoring Summary

Misconduct Summary

Chicago Fire FC Lineup: Chris Brady, Leonardo Barroso (Dylan Borso 90'+5'), Jack Elliott (Joel Waterman 65'), Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Johnny Dean (Viktor Radojevic 90'+5'), Anton Saletros, Philip Zinckernagel, Dje D'Avilla (Mauricio Pineda 65'), Hugo Cuypers, Jonathan Bamba, Robin Lod (Maren Haile-Selassie 65')

Unused Substitutes: Josh Cohen, Puso Dithejane, Jason Shokalook, Sergio Oregel Jr.

Head Coach: Gregg Berhalter

D.C. United Lineup: Sean Johnson, Lucas Bartlett, Silvan Hefti, Kye Rowles, Keisuke Kurokawa, Matti Peltola, Brandon Servania (Sean Nealis 90'+5'), Jackson Hopkins, João Peglow (Jacob Murrell 86'), Tai Baribo, Gabriel Pirani (Caden Clark 78')

Unused Substitutes: Alex Bono, Jordan Farr, Jared Stroud, Hosei Kijima, Gavin Turner, Conner Antley

Head Coach: René Weiler

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Major League Soccer Stories from March 14, 2026

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