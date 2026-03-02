D.C. United Lose 1-0 against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium

Published on March 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







D.C. United suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Austin FC in their first road match of the 2026 Major League Soccer season at Q2 Stadium, despite a strong defensive effort for much of the night. The Black-and-Red made two changes to the starting XI, bringing midfielders Hosei Kijima and Jared Stroud into the lineup, and relied on goalkeeper Sean Johnson to keep them level early, as he recorded five first-half saves and denied all three of Austin's big chances. The breakthrough came in the 82nd minute when Austin capitalized on a set piece just outside the box, with forward Christian Ramirez heading home from the right side of the six-yard box into the bottom-right corner. D.C. United pressed for a late equalizer, but Austin remained organized defensively to secure the 1-0 result, handing the Black-and-Red their first loss of the season.

Player Notes

Goalkeeper Sean Johnson recorded eight saves off of nine shots on target in his second start for D.C. United.

Forward Gabriel Pirani had a 91% passing accuracy for the Black-and-Red after subbing on for Hosei Kijima in the 46th minute.

Captain Lucas Bartlett won five aerial duels for the Black-and-Red in 90 minutes played.

Midfielder Hosei Kijima made his first start for D.C. United since August 23, 2025 against Inter Miami CF. Kijima had one shot on target and three recoveries in 45 minutes played.

#ATXvDCU

The Black-and-Red are 0-4-0 against Austin FC all-time in regular season matchups.

D.C. United have a 0-2-0 record against Austin FC on the road in regular season matchups.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 0-1-0 away this 2026 MLS season.

Goals By Half

Scoring Summary

Misconduct Summary

Austin FC Lineup: Brad Stuver, Brendan Hines-Ike, Oleksandr Svatok, Jon Gallagher, Guilherme Biro, Ilie Sánchez (Besard Sabovic 67'), Dani Pereira, Jayden Nelson (Christian Ramirez 68'), Facundo Torres, Myrto Uzuni, Joseph Rosales (CJ Fodrey 77')

Unused Substitutes: Damian Las, Jonathan Bell, Nicolas Dubersarsky, Zan Kolmanic, Mateja Djordjevic, Ervin Torres

Head Coach: Nico Estévez

D.C. United Lineup: Sean Johnson, Lucas Bartlett, Silvan Hefti, Kye Rowles, Keisuke Kurokawa, Matti Peltola, Brandon Servania (Nikola Markovic 90'), Hosei Kijima (Gabriel Pirani 46'), Jared Stroud (Jackson Hopkins 46'), João Peglow (Louis Munteanu 77'), Tai Baribo

Unused Substitutes: Alex Bono, Conner Antley, Sean Nealis, Gavin Turner, Jacob Murrell

Head Coach: René Weiler







