D.C. United, DC Power FC and Baltimore Ravens Host Youth Engagement Event with Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore Ahead of B-MORE United Day Match
Published on March 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United, DC Power FC the Baltimore Ravens, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore team up for a special youth engagement event as part of D.C. United's B-MORE United campaign leading into the March 7 match at M&T Bank Stadium. The event brings players, youth soccer & football staff, and mascots Talon and Poe together with youth participants for an afternoon of mentorship, inspiration, and soccer and football skills and drills.
As part of the club's commitment to empowering the next generation through education, mentorship, and the game of soccer, the D.C. United Foundation will donate $10,000 to support libraries and literacy programs of Boys & Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore. A pre-match on-field check presentation will take place prior to kickoff on Saturday, March 7.
The day will include a special on-field viewing of D.C. United and Inter Miami CF warm-ups prior to kickoff. During the match, fans will also be able to participate in a poster giveaway as part of D.C. United's Local Artist Poster Series, featuring artwork created by Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club youth, celebrating creativity, community, and the spirit of B-MORE United Day.
The match between D.C. United and Inter Miami CF at M&T Bank Stadium has been officially declared B-MORE United Day by Baltimore Mayor Scott, honoring the partnership and shared commitment to youth development across the region.
