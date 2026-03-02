Head Coach Mascherano, Messi, Segovia and Silvetti Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

Inter Miami CF head coach Javier Mascherano, captain Leo Messi, midfielder Telasco Segovia, and attacker Mateo Silvetti have been named to the the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 2 of the 2026 regular season. The three players and tactician earn TOTM honors after being instrumental to help Inter Miami secure a 2-4 comeback on the road over rivals Orlando City SC on Sunday night.

Mascherano leads the Team of the Matchday for the first time this campaign after guiding Inter Miami to a valuable victory on the road at Orlando City SC. With the team down 2-0 at the half, El Jefe made substitutions and tweaked the team's formation to turn the scoring around and secure a memorable result that marked the first victory on the road for Inter Miami over its rivals.

Club captain Messi features in the TOTM after clocking in another influential performance. Two bangers from the Argentine maestro, with a goal from outside the box in the 57th minute and a free kick to the bottom-left corner in the 90th minute, were key in helping Inter Miami achieve the thrilling comeback.

Segovia was also one of the protagonists in the victory in Orlando as he earns a spot in the TOTM. The Venezuelan midfielder dished out assists for Silvetti and Messi in the plays for the first two goals, before notching the team's third of the match in the 85th minute with a curler to the far post from inside the box to give Inter Miami a 2-3 lead.

Lastly, Silvetti gets the nod for a TOTM selection after igniting the comeback against our rivals. The young attacker was introduced into the match at the half with a 2-0 deficit, and shortly after unleashed a mid-range hit to find the back of the net in the 49th minute for what was Inter Miami's first goal both in the match and this 2026 regular season.

2026 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:

