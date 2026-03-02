Osaze Urhoghide Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday Following Home Shutout Saturday Night
Published on March 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas defender Osaze Urhoghide has been named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday, presented by Audi, for Matchday 2. Urhoghide earned his first Team of the Matchday Starting XI honor of the season after leading Dallas to its first clean sheet of the season in his 29th MLS regular season game for the club.
Urhoghide capped his appearance Saturday night with two balls won, 15 sprints and 12 challenges. He led Dallas in phases of possession with 90 and passes from open play with 60.
Team of the Matchday 2
F: Dejan Joveljić (SKC), João Klauss (LA), Lionel Messi (MIA)
M: Telasco Segovia (MIA), Mark Delgado (LAFC), Thomas Müller (VAN), Anders Dreyer (SD)
D: Osaze Urhoghide (DAL), Lucas Herrington (COL), Tayvon Gray (NYC)
GK: Rafael Cabral (RSL)
Coach: Javier Mascherano (MIA)
Bench: Drake Callender (MIN), Justin Che (RBNY), Adri Mehmeti (RBNY), Zavier Gozo (RSL), Jamar Ricketts (SJ), Mateo Silvetti (MIA), Kelvin Yeboah (MIN), Christian Ramírez (ATX), Marcus Ingvartsen (SD)
2026 FC Dallas Team of the Matchday Selections
Petar Musa: (Starting XI: Matchday 1)
Logan Farrington: (Bench: Matchday 1)
Osaze Urhoghide: (Starting XI: Matchday 2)
Major League Soccer Stories from March 2, 2026
- Head Coach Mascherano, Messi, Segovia and Silvetti Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Lucas Herrington Earns First Team of the Matchday Honor After Opening his League and Club Account - Colorado Rapids
- Earthquakes Midfielder Jamar Ricketts Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Osaze Urhoghide Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday Following Home Shutout Saturday Night - FC Dallas
- La Galaxy Forward João Klauss Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 2 - LA Galaxy
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- 2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chime to Feature MLS All-Stars Taking on the Best of LIGA MX in Charlotte - MLS
- Atlanta United Signs Midfielder Matías Galarza on Loan - Atlanta United FC
- Toronto FC Announces Plans to Celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026 as a New Official Toronto World Cup Host City Supporter - Toronto FC
- D.C. United, DC Power FC and Baltimore Ravens Host Youth Engagement Event with Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore Ahead of B-MORE United Day Match - D.C. United
- San Diego FC Secures Second Straight Home Win with 2-0 Victory over St. Louis CITY SC - San Diego FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Falls 2-0 to San Diego FC on the Road at Snapdragon Stadium - St. Louis City SC
- Orlando City SC Drops 4-2 Result to Intrastate Rivals Inter Miami CF - Orlando City SC
- Inter Miami CF Secures Thrilling 2-4 Win Comeback Win on the Road over Orlando - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Dallas Stories
- Osaze Urhoghide Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday Following Home Shutout Saturday Night
- FC Dallas Secures Point in 0-0 Draw with Nashville SC
- Petar Musa and Logan Farrington Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday Following Home Opener Win
- FC Dallas Defeats Toronto FC, 3-2, in 2026 Season Opening Match
- FC Dallas Exercises Contract Buyout on Homegrown Paxton Pomykal