Osaze Urhoghide Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday Following Home Shutout Saturday Night

Published on March 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas defender Osaze Urhoghide has been named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday, presented by Audi, for Matchday 2. Urhoghide earned his first Team of the Matchday Starting XI honor of the season after leading Dallas to its first clean sheet of the season in his 29th MLS regular season game for the club.

Urhoghide capped his appearance Saturday night with two balls won, 15 sprints and 12 challenges. He led Dallas in phases of possession with 90 and passes from open play with 60.

Team of the Matchday 2

F: Dejan Joveljić (SKC), João Klauss (LA), Lionel Messi (MIA)

M: Telasco Segovia (MIA), Mark Delgado (LAFC), Thomas Müller (VAN), Anders Dreyer (SD)

D: Osaze Urhoghide (DAL), Lucas Herrington (COL), Tayvon Gray (NYC)

GK: Rafael Cabral (RSL)

Coach: Javier Mascherano (MIA)

Bench: Drake Callender (MIN), Justin Che (RBNY), Adri Mehmeti (RBNY), Zavier Gozo (RSL), Jamar Ricketts (SJ), Mateo Silvetti (MIA), Kelvin Yeboah (MIN), Christian Ramírez (ATX), Marcus Ingvartsen (SD)

2026 FC Dallas Team of the Matchday Selections

Petar Musa: (Starting XI: Matchday 1)

Logan Farrington: (Bench: Matchday 1)

