Lucas Herrington Earns First Team of the Matchday Honor After Opening his League and Club Account

Published on March 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Defender Lucas Herrington was announced to the MLS Team of the Matchday Starting XI on Monday afternoon after opening his MLS and club account with a goal off a corner kick against Portland Timbers on Saturday at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park.

Stepping up to take the corner in the 53rd minute, Dante Sealy delivered a pinpoint ball into the heart of the box, where 18-year-old Aussie rose through traffic and powered a header on target, burying it for his first goal with the club.

This is Lucas' first Team of the Matchday honor this season.

"His maturity stands out for someone of his age, the way he's dropped in seamlessly and he's impressed me so much through preseason," said Head Coach Matt Wells postgame. "He's a wonderful character. He has a good mentality, so he's got all the tools to improve, and he will improve as a player, because there's so many elements that he can continue to work on. I like his personality with the ball today."

The defender stayed solid for the full 90 minutes on Saturday, completeting 10 clearances out of the box and contributing to goalkeeper Zack Steffen's first clean sheet of the season alongside Jackson Travis, Rob Holding and Reggie Cannon. Herrington's performance earned him the fans' Man of the Match vote, his first honor of the season.

Team of the Matchday - Matchday 2

F: Dejan Joveljić (SKC), João Klauss (LA), Lionel Messi (MIA)

M: Telasco Segovia (MIA), Mark Delgado (LAFC), Thomas Müller (VAN), Anders Dreyer (SD)

D: Osaze Urhoghide (DAL), Lucas Herrington (COL), Tayvon Gray (NYC)

GK: Rafael Cabral (RSL)

Coach: Javier Mascherano (MIA)

Bench: Drake Callender (MIN), Justin Che (RBNY), Adri Mehmeti (RBNY), Zavier Gozo (RSL), Jamar Ricketts (SJ), Mateo Silvetti (MIA), Kelvin Yeboah (MIN), Christian Ramírez (ATX), Marcus Ingvartsen (SD)







