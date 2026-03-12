Colorado Rapids Recall Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry from Loudoun United FC
Published on March 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today that the club has recalled Homegrown goalkeeper Adam Beaudry from his loan with USL Championship club Loudoun United FC, effective immediately.
Beaudry, 19, will be available for selection ahead of the Rapids' road match against New York City FC on Saturday, March 14, at Yankee Stadium.
Beaudry was originally loaned to Loudoun United FC ahead of the 2026 season.
TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids recall goalkeeper Adam Beaudry from his loan with USL Championship side Loudoun United FC, on March 12, 2026
Adam Beaudry
Position: Goalkeeper
Height: 6-1
Weight: 154
Birthdate: April 18, 2006
Birthplace: O'Fallon, Missouri
Hometown: Castle Pines, Colorado
Nationality: USA
