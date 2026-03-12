St. Louis CITY SC Squares off against LAFC on Saturday Night at BMO Stadium

Published on March 12, 2026

St. Louis CITY SC hits the road to face LAFC on Saturday, March 14 at BMO Stadium with kickoff set for 9:30 p.m. CT. Every CITY SC match this season will be streamed live on Apple TV.

How to Watch

Stream: MLS on Apple TV

Apple TV Talent (English): Max Bretos (play-by-play), Brian Dunseth (analyst)

Apple TV Talent (Spanish): Diego Pessolano (play-by-play), Daniel Chapela (analyst)

Radio: KYKY Y98.1 FM (English), KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish)

Radio Talent (English): Joey Zanaboni (play-by-play), Dale Schilly (analyst)

Radio Talent (Spanish): Santiago Beltran (play-by-play), Hector Vega (analyst)

St. Louis CITY SC versus LAFC

St. Louis earned their first point at BMO Stadium last season after a 2-2 draw. Cedric Teuchert, who made his first start for CITY SC since July 2025 in last weekend's match against Seattle, scored off assists from Jannes Horn and Timo Baumgartl. Right before stoppage time, LAFC scored an own goal to give CITY the 2-1 lead, but Denis Bouanga scored his second goal of the night in stoppage time. The match also featured a standout performance from Ben Lundt, who made a career-best seven saves, including a penalty stop on Denis Bouanga.

Old Stomping Ground

CITY SC center back Mbacke Fall will be returning to LAFC for the first time since departing the club in 2023. The Senegalese center back made 60 appearances across all competitions for the Black and Gold, scoring six goals and adding one assist. He made his MLS debut in June 2021 against Sporting KC and went on to score his first two MLS goals against SKC in September. Mbacke signed with St. Louis from FC Barcelona on January 29, 2026.

The Korean Connection

St. Louis CITY SC forward, Sangbin Jeong and LAFC forward, Son Heung-min have been teammates on the South Korean Men's National Team for several years. Both players appeared in South Korea's international friendly against Mexico in October 2025, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Sangbin and Son are two of nine Korean born players who have competed in MLS, with Sangbin making the most appearances by a Korean in the league with 82.

Scouting LAFC

LAFC is 3-0-0 in MLS regular season action so far, posting three shutout wins against Inter Miami, Houston Dynamo FC, and FC Dallas. The Black and Gold are one of four teams in the league to have a perfect record. LAFC are also competing in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and faced L.D. Alajuelense on Tuesday night, with a goal from Bouanga securing a 1-1 draw. Forward David Martinez leads LAFC with two goals, while forward Son Heung-Min has three assists this season.







