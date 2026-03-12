Timbers Sign Colombian Midfielder José Caicedo from Liga MX's Pumas Unam
Published on March 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have signed Colombian midfielder José Caicedo from Liga MX's Pumas UNAM, the club announced today. Portland acquired Caicedo's Discovery Priority from D.C. United in exchange for $50,000 in 2026 GAM. Caicedo signs with the Timbers th rough the 2029-30 season with a club option in 2030-31.
"We are thrilled to welcome José Caicedo to the Portland Timbers," said Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy. " José is a player we have been monitoring for some time now, and he possesses attributes that will provide further balance to our team. He will be leaned on to play an important role and immediately strengthens our midfield group."
Caicedo (kai-SEH-doh), 23, joins Portland from Liga MX's Pumas UNAM, where he registered 114 appearances and five goal contributions (3g, 2a) for the first team across all competitions from 2020-26. The defensive midfielder also featured for the club's youth and reserve sides in that time, tallying five goals in 56 appearances. Notably, Caicedo helped the Pumas U-20 side win the Liga MX U-20 title (Apertura 2022).
A native of Palmira, Colombia, Caicedo made his professional debut at the age of 18 with Colombia's Independiente Santa Fe (2019), logging five appearances before being transferred to Barranquilla FC (2020). He played three matches for Barranquilla FC prior to joining Pumas' reserve team.
"We're really pleased with Caicedo's addition and looking forward to integrating him into the group," said Timbers head coach Phil Neville. "He is a natural six in the midfield with great quality on both sides of the ball and brings a high level of character. When you look at his profile and age, he fits perfectly with the direction of the team."
The six-foot midfielder has featured for Colombia's youth international teams, making three appearances for the U-17s in 2019. Most recent, at just 21-years-old, Caicedo started and played the entire match for Colombia's U-23 side on Sept. 9, 2023, in a friendly against Mexico U-23s.
Transaction: Portland Timbers sign midfielder José Caicedo from Liga MX's Pumas UNAM th rough the 2029-30 season with a club option in 2030-31.
José Caicedo
Full name: José Luis Caicedo Barrera
Pronunciation: k ai-SEH-doh
Position: Midfielder
Height: 6-0
Date of Birth: May 23, 2002
Age: 23
Birthplace: Palmira, Colombia
Citizenship: Colombia
Last Club: Pumas UNAM (Liga MX)
Portland Timbers 2026 Roster
*as of March 12
Goalkeepers (3): Trey Muse, James Pantemis, Hunter Sulte
Defenders (10): Alex Bonetig, Brandon Bye, Jimer Fory, Sawyer Jura, Zac McGraw, Eric Miller, Kamal Miller, Juan Mosquera, Ian Smith, Finn Surman
Midfielders (6): Cole Bassett, José Caicedo, Diego Chara, David Da Costa, Omir Fernandez, Joao Ortiz
Forwards (7): Antony, Alexander Aravena, Gage Guerra, Kevin Kelsy, Ariel Lassiter, Felipe Mora, Kristoffer Velde
Major League Soccer Stories from March 12, 2026
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
