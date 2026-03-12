Columbus Crew Acquire up to $750,000 in General Allocation Money from Houston Dynamo FC in Exchange for Ibrahim Aliyu

Published on March 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have acquired up to $750,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) via trade with Houston Dynamo FC in exchange for forward Ibrahim Aliyu. The Crew will receive a guaranteed $250,000 in 2026 GAM and a conditional $500,000 in GAM if certain performance-based incentives are met. The Black & Gold will retain a percentage of any future transfer fees for Aliyu.

The 24-year-old forward joined the Crew via trade from Houston on April 24, 2025. Aliyu played in 23 regular season matches (12 starts) for Columbus during the 2025 season, recording three goals and two assists.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew acquire up to $750,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) via trade with Houston Dynamo FC in exchange for forward Ibrahim Aliyu, announced on March 12, 2026. The Crew will receive a guaranteed $250,000 in 2026 GAM and a conditional $500,000 in GAM if certain performance-based incentives are met.







