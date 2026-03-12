FC Dallas' Road Match against Austin FC Rescheduled for Sunday, August 16

Published on March 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Major League Soccer announced that FC Dallas' road match against Austin FC, originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15, will be played Sunday, Aug. 16. The match will serve as Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire on Apple TV with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. CT at Q2 Stadium.

The match will stream live on Apple TV. The audio call can be heard on the official FC Dallas app.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.