Sounders FC Opens 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Campaign against Vancouver on Thursday Night at BC Place

Published on March 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC kicks off its 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign with the first leg of its Round of 16 matchup against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Thursday, March 12 at BC Place (7:00 p.m. PT / FS2, TUDN).

Seattle is 22-16-12 all-time in Concacaf Champions Cup action, winning the tournament in 2022, still the only MLS team to win the international competition. The Rave Green played in the 2025 iteration of the tournament, losing to eventual champion Cruz Azul in the Round of 16.

Sounders FC has previously faced off Vancouver in Champions Cup play in 2015, drawing the first match 1-1 at BC Place before winning 3-0 at Lumen Field in the now-defunct Group Stage. Dating back to 1974 in the North American Soccer League, Seattle and Whitecaps FC have played each other 156 times in all competitions, with the Rave Green leading the all-time series 74-54-28, including an 18-11-11 advantage in MLS play.

The second leg of the Round of 16 matchup is being played on Wednesday, March 18 at ONE Spokane Stadium (8:00 p.m. PT / FS2, TUDN), due to Lumen Field undergoing preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Following Thursday's match in Vancouver, Seattle travels to take on the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday, March 15 at PayPal Park (4:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Concacaf World Feed (English): FS2

Talent: Josh Eastern

National TV (Spanish): TUDN

Talent: Andrés Vaca, Antonio Gomez Luna & Rafa Puente

