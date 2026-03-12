Sounders FC Opens 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Campaign against Vancouver on Thursday Night at BC Place
Published on March 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC kicks off its 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign with the first leg of its Round of 16 matchup against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Thursday, March 12 at BC Place (7:00 p.m. PT / FS2, TUDN).
Seattle is 22-16-12 all-time in Concacaf Champions Cup action, winning the tournament in 2022, still the only MLS team to win the international competition. The Rave Green played in the 2025 iteration of the tournament, losing to eventual champion Cruz Azul in the Round of 16.
Sounders FC has previously faced off Vancouver in Champions Cup play in 2015, drawing the first match 1-1 at BC Place before winning 3-0 at Lumen Field in the now-defunct Group Stage. Dating back to 1974 in the North American Soccer League, Seattle and Whitecaps FC have played each other 156 times in all competitions, with the Rave Green leading the all-time series 74-54-28, including an 18-11-11 advantage in MLS play.
The second leg of the Round of 16 matchup is being played on Wednesday, March 18 at ONE Spokane Stadium (8:00 p.m. PT / FS2, TUDN), due to Lumen Field undergoing preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Following Thursday's match in Vancouver, Seattle travels to take on the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday, March 15 at PayPal Park (4:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Concacaf World Feed (English): FS2
Talent: Josh Eastern
National TV (Spanish): TUDN
Talent: Andrés Vaca, Antonio Gomez Luna & Rafa Puente
Images from this story
|
Seattle Sounders FC celebrate a goal
Major League Soccer Stories from March 12, 2026
- Timbers Sign Colombian Midfielder José Caicedo from Liga MX's Pumas Unam - Portland Timbers
- Sounders FC Opens 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Campaign against Vancouver on Thursday Night at BC Place - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas' Road Match against Austin FC Rescheduled for Sunday, August 16 - FC Dallas
- International Duty Roundup: Academy Players on National Team Duty in February - Inter Miami CF
- MLS NEXT Announces New Leadership - MLS
- Colorado Rapids Recall Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry from Loudoun United FC - Colorado Rapids
- St. Louis CITY SC Squares off against LAFC on Saturday Night at BMO Stadium - St. Louis City SC
- Charlotte FC Loans Defender Mikah Thomas to Indy Eleven - Charlotte FC
- Columbus Crew Acquire up to $750,000 in General Allocation Money from Houston Dynamo FC in Exchange for Ibrahim Aliyu - Columbus Crew SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquire Aliyu Ibrahim from Columbus Crew - Houston Dynamo FC
- Atlanta United and Atlanta Dream Announce Historic Retail Collaboration: "United We Dream" - Atlanta United FC
- Toronto FC Fans Encouraged to Plan Ahead for Home Opener as Final Upgrades to BMO Field Take Place - Toronto FC
- San Diego FC Defeats Deportivo Toluca F.C. 3-2 in Leg One of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 - San Diego FC
- Gabriel Pec Hat Trick Leads Galaxy to 3-0 Win over Mount Pleasant FA in CCC Round of 16 First Leg - LA Galaxy
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Opens 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Campaign against Vancouver on Thursday Night at BC Place
- Sounders FC Signs Four Players to New Contracts
- Sounders FC Earns 1-0 Road Win Saturday Evning in St. Louis
- Sounders FC Travels to Take on St. Louis CITY SC Saturday Night at Energizer Park
- Leagues Cup 2026 Unveils Official Match Schedule