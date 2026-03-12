International Duty Roundup: Academy Players on National Team Duty in February

Published on March 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The Inter Miami CF Academy saw several players represent their respective national teams throughout the month of February. Competing in qualifiers for upcoming Concacaf competitions, the Club's young talents continued to gain valuable experience on the international stage.

Here's a look at the Academy players who represented their countries during the February international window:

Cai McLean - Jamaica U-20

Cai McLean helped Jamaica finish atop its group in the Concacaf U-20 Qualifiers, securing a place in the Concacaf U-20 Championship set to take place in July. Jamaica posted a perfect record, winning all five matches without conceding a goal. McLean featured in the starting lineup and provided an assist for the fourth goal in a 7-0 win over Turks and Caicos. The defender also started in the 8-0 victory against Saint Kitts and Nevis and played the full 90 minutes in the decisive 1-0 win over Puerto Rico.

Chaz Williams - Trinidad and Tobago - U20

Chaz Williams featured prominently for Trinidad and Tobago during the qualifying campaign. The midfielder came on as a substitute in a 2-2 draw against Bermuda, started in a 5-1 victory over Barbados, and delivered a standout performance by scoring a spectacular goal in a 4-0 win against Sint Maarten.

View this post on Instagram

Williams also appeared as a substitute in the team's final match, a 3-0 loss to Costa Rica. Trinidad and Tobago ultimately finished third in its group and narrowly missed out on qualification for the Concacaf U-20 Championship.

Jeremy Ortela - Curacao U-20

Jeremy Ortela played a key role for Curaçao throughout the tournament. He started in the team's opening 3-2 victory over Guyana, providing the assist for Curaçao's first goal of the competition. Ortela also featured in the starting lineup in a dominant 6-0 win against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, assisting the team's fifth goal. He once again started in the decisive group match against Haiti, but Curaçao fell 2-1, narrowly missing out on the top spot in the group.

Leandro Padilla - Honduras U-17

Midfielder Leandro Padilla helped Honduras clinch qualification for the World Cup by winning both of their decisive matches. Padilla played the full 90 minutes in a 4-2 victory over Guyana and again went the distance in a 2-0 win against Bermuda, contributing to a clean sheet that sealed Honduras' place in Qatar.

Kai Williamson - Jamaica U-17

Winger Kai Williamson appeared in all three matches as Jamaica secured qualification for the World Cup. He entered as a halftime substitute in a 3-0 win over Aruba, started the first half of a 12-0 victory against the Cayman Islands, and came on in the 80th minute of a decisive 3-1 win over Canada that clinched the group's top spot.

Luis Moringlane - Puerto Rico U-17

Luis Moringlane and Puerto Rico also fell just short of qualification, finishing tied on seven points with Costa Rica and placing second on goal difference. Moringlane played 90 minutes and scored in Puerto Rico's 12-0 opening win over the British Virgin Islands. He was rested for the match against Turks and Caicos before returning to play 94 minutes and help secure a clean sheet in the crucial clash with Costa Rica.

Naej Desravins - Haiti U-20

Naej Desravins joined the Haiti U-20 national team in a couple of friendly matches. Desravins featured 45 minutes in each of the matches played locally.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.