Inter Miami CF Defeats D.C. United 1-2 on the Road

Published on March 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







BALTIMORE, Md. - - Inter Miami CF (2W-1L-0D,6 points) grabbed three points today with a 1-2 win on the road against D.C. United. Goals from midfield engine Rodrigo De Paul and captain Leo Messi led Inter Miami to victory this afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland in front of a record-breaking home crowd for D.C. United of 72,026 fans.

"I think the first half was very good. We controlled the game, we made the difference, we created chances. Perhaps in the second half we struggled more...," said head coach Javier Mascherano. "I think we have to value the positives. Three away games, we've managed two wins. There's a lot to improve on, but it's always better to improve coming from a victory."

Inter Miami took the pitch with Dayne St. Clair in goal; Facundo Mura, Maximiliano Falcón, Micael and Noah Allen formed the back four; Yannick Bright and De Paul started deep in midfield; Mateo Silvetti, Messi and Telasco Segovia played further ahead; Germán Berterame led the team in attack.

Inter Miami pulled ahead in the 17th minute through De Paul's first goal of the season. Berterame applied pressure down the left and recovered possession near the endline before cutting a pass back for Segovia inside the box. Segovia then found De Paul on the right end of the box, where El Motorcito took a touch before unleashing a right-footed hit to the top-left corner. The assist was Segovia's third this regular season.

Messi added a second in the 27th minute to extend Inter Miami's advantage to 2-0. A fantastic threaded pass delivered by Silvetti from the left flank found Messi in space down the left inside the box, where our captain sent the ball to the back of the net with a tidy chip over the keeper. The strike took Messi's tally to three this regular season, while the assist was Silvetti's first. Notably, the goal was Messi's 80th in Inter Miami colors.

The hosts shortened the deficit in the second half through a goal from Tai Baribo in the 75th minute.

The 2-1 scoreline would hold through the final whistle for Inter Miami to earn a second consecutive win in MLS regular season action.

Next, Inter Miami heads to Nashville, Tennessee to face Nashville SC this upcoming Wednesday, March 11 in the first leg of the Round of 16 series between the sides in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. Kick off for the match at GEODIS Park is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Scoring Summary:

DC - Tai Baribo 75'

MIA - Rodrigo De Paul (Telasco Segovia, Germán Berterame) 17', Leo Messi (Mateo Silvetti, Noah Allen) 27'

Misconduct:

DC - João Peglow (Yellow Card) 58'

MIA - Dayne St. Clair (Yellow Card) 87'

Lineups / Substitutions:

D.C. United - GK Sean Johnson; D Silvan Hefti, Lucas Bartlett, Kye Rowles, Keisuke Kurokawa; M Gabriel Pirani (Louis Munteanu 61'), Brandon Servania (Nikola Markovic 61'), Matti Peltola (Jacob Murrell 90'+1'), João Peglow; F Jackson Hopkins (Caden Clark 82'), Tai Baribo

Unused Substitutes - GK Alex Bono; D Conner Anley, Sean Nealis; M Hosei Kijima; F Gavin Turner

Inter Miami CF - GK Dayne St. Clair; D Facundo Mura, Maximiliano Falcón, Micael, Noah Allen; M Yannick Bright, Rodrigo De Paul; Mateo Silvetti (Tadeo Allende 71'), Leo Messi ©, Telasco Segovia (Gonzalo Luján 88'); F Germán Berterame

Unused Substitutes - GK Rocco Ríos Novo; D Ian Fray; M Cesar Abadia-Reda, David Ayala, David Ruiz; F Daniel Pinter, Lus Suárez

Details of the Game:

Date: March 7, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

Stats:

Possession:

DC - 40%

MIA - 60%

Shots:

DC - 14

MIA - 8

Saves:

DC - 3

MIA - 2

Corners:

DC - 8

MIA - 1

Fouls:

DC - 16

MIA - 8







Major League Soccer Stories from March 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.