Inter Miami CF Set to Visit Nashville SC for Champions Cup Round of 16 First Leg

Published on March 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF is set to visit Nashville SC this Wednesday, March 11 for the thrilling first leg between the sides in their series in the Round of 16 of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. Kick off at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Fans will be able to watch the match live in English on FS2 and in Spanish on TUDN.

Wins in Past Two Regular Season Encounters

The reigning MLS Cup champions begin its 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign following consecutive wins in MLS regular season action, with Inter Miami claiming 2-4 and 1-2 victories on the road over rivals Orlando City SC and D.C. United respectively.

2026 Concacaf Champions Cup

In 2026, Inter Miami is competing in the region's most prestigious club competition featuring the best teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean for a third time, with the 61st edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup to be played between February and May.

Round One took place in February, followed by the Round of 16 in March, the Quarterfinals in April, the Semifinals spanning April and May, and the Final on Saturday, May 30.

Inter Miami is among five clubs that were pre-seeded directly into the Round of 16 due to clinching our historic 2025 MLS Cup title.

Head Coach Javier Mascherano Preview's Inter Miami's Champions Cup Campaign

"It's a competition that excites us because it's a competition the Club hasn't been able to win before. It's not easy, and above all it excites us because last year we were just one step away from reaching the final.... But we also know it's a very difficult matchup. We're facing an opponent that has started very strongly in our league, one of the best in our conference, and a team that has strengthened well and is really performing well."

Previously in Concacaf Champions Cup Action

Inter Miami debuted in Concacaf's premier club competition in 2024. The team first defeated Nashville SC 5-3 on aggregate in the Round of 16, before falling to LIGA MX outfit C.F. Monterrey in the Quarterfinals.

In 2025, Inter Miami reached the Semifinals. First, the team knocked out Sporting Kansas City 4-1 on aggregate in Round One, followed by overcoming Cavalier FC 4-0 on aggregate in the Quarterfinas and LAFC 3-2 in the Quarterfinals. Inter Miami ultimately fell against Vancouver Whitecaps in the Semifinals.

What's Next?

The winner of the series will advance to the Quarterfinals. If inter Miami advances, it would face the winner of the series between Club América and the Philadelphia Union.

Previously Against Nashville SC

As mentioned above, the sides meet for the second time in the Champions Cup after Inter Miami secured a 5-3 win on aggregate in the Round of 16 of the 2024 edition. In all, Inter Miami has faced Nashville 19 times in its history, recording 10 wins, four draws and five losses.

Most recently, Inter Miami secured a dominant 4-0 win over Nashville last November in the decisive Game 3 in the Best-of-3 series between the sides in Round One of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Scouting Nashville SC

Nashville SC earned its spot in the Round of 16 by knocking out Atlético Ottawa with a 7-0 aggregate in Round One, In 2026 MLS regular action, meanwhile, the Tennessee-based side has recorded two wins and a draw in its opening matches for a total seven points as they sit second in the Eastern Conference standings.

After finishing second behind Club captain Leo Messi in the Golden Boot presented by Audi standings with 24 goals last year, forward Sam Surridge has found the back of the net four times in MLS play so far in 2026.







