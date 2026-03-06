Inter Miami CF Launches Its 2026 Special Olympics Unified Team Presented by Florida Blue

Published on March 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

As Inter Miami kicks off its historic season at Nu Stadium, the Club is honored to continue its advocacy for inclusivity and diversity though its sixth consecutive year of the Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Unified Team.

Together with our Community Partner Florida Blue, Inter Miami is dedicated to creating a space where individuals of all abilities are afforded the opportunity to showcase their talents on and off the pitch. Comprised of athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), and Unified partners, athletes without an IDD, the Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Unified Team aims to foster teamwork while celebrating individuality.

2026 Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Unified Team Signing Day presented by Florida Blue

On Wednesday, March 3, this year's Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Unified Team players signed their contracts with the Club at a special signing day event at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The event was held to commemorate the accomplishments of the athletes and featured a special appearance from Inter Miami CF First Team Head Coach, Javier Mascherano.

Also in attendance were Al Molina, Cindy Mason and representatives of Florida Blue who supported the event by offering their well-wishes and congratulations to the athletes ahead of their 2026 season as they continue on their fútbol journeys.

"We are thrilled to join with Inter Miami once again to be the presenting partner of the Special Olympics Unified Team," said David Wagner, Market President at Florida Blue. "Through our Unified team, we aim to promote social inclusion, acceptance, and empowerment for athletes with intellectual disabilities, and provide them with opportunities to develop their skills, build relationships, and achieve their full potential. In the end, it's all about helping people and communities achieve better health."

Inter Miami CF 2026 Special Olympics Unified Team presented by Florida Blue

The 2026 Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Unified Team consists of 25 players, with 18 of them returning from previous years. Guiding the team with expertise are esteemed Special Olympic coaches Daniel Cartaya and Frank Marion III, alongside Inter Miami CF Academy Coach, Ben Applefield.

Get to know the names of our 2026 Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Unified Team and Coaching Staff

Players: Alain Figueroa, Alan Garcia, Andre Guevara, Andres Baptiste, Bizzone Cruz, Daniel Gonzalez, Daniel Guerrero, Darian Sierra, David Calle Rodriguez, Diego Espinoza Acosta, Eduardo Alejandro Garcia Brito, Eduardo Marquez, Emeric Leon, Ivan Alexis Cadavid, Jayden Mendieta, John Rathbum, Jose Archondo, Kenny Gould-Papili, Luis Enrique Fernandez Gomez, Molly Levinson, Noelle Marie Montealegre, Patrick Hicks, Peter Reese, Sebastian Araque, Sky Carizo

Coaches: Ben Applefield, Danny Cartaya, Frank Marion III

2026 Special Olympics Unified Team Key Dates

The 2026 Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Unified Team is set for two thrilling matchups this season, playing one game on the road and the other at home. The team will first hit the road, where they will face Nashville SC on August 15 before hosting a home match against opponent TBD at home on September 5.

This year, five players from the roster will also proudly represent the Special Olympics USA soccer team at the Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota between June 20-26!

Dedicated to fostering inclusivity, the Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Unified Team will continue to make their mark in the community of South Florida, creating spaces where individuals of all abilities are accepted as they are. Fans can follow along with updates on the community efforts of the Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Unified Team by visiting https://www.intermiamicf.com/community/foundation.







