SKC Hosts San Diego on Saturday at Sporting Park

Published on March 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City will host early MLS frontrunners San Diego FC at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Sporting Park.

Tickets for SKCvSD are available on SeatGeek and fans can purchase a special ticket package -- starting at only $22 (including fees) -- that comes with a limited edition SKC hat for St. Patrick's Day. College students can also take advantage of the Sporting U Pass to secure $15 Supporters' Stand tickets all season long.

The Budweiser Brew House will open at 5:30 p.m. CT on Saturday for Supporters' Stand ticket holders -- as well as the first 500 Season Ticket Members -- and the indoor space will feature pre-game specials featuring $3 drinks (12-ounce drafts of Busch Light and Bud Light or 24-ounce fountain sodas).

Sporting Kansas City enters Saturday's showdown with San Diego coming off a 2-2 draw against the Columbus Crew last weekend in which Serbian striker Dejan Joveljic scored twice and John Pulskamp saved an 87th-minute penalty kick to pick up Sporting's first point of the season.

After leading SKC with 18 goals a year ago in his debut season, Joveljic now has 20 goals in just 34 regular season games to equal the club record as the fastest player to score 20 regular season goals in team history.

Fastest to 20 regular season goals for SKC

1. Dejan Joveljic, 34 games (2025-26)

1. Preki, 34 games (1996-97)

3. Dom Dwyer, 44 games (2012-14)

On the opposite side, San Diego FC Designated Player Anders Dreyer became the second-fastest player in MLS history to record 20 goals and 20 assists -- doing so in his 36th game -- with a goal and an assist in his team's 2-0 win over St. Louis last weekend. The 27-year-old attacker is the league's reigning Newcomer of the Year after leading MLS with 19 assists - to go along with 19 goals - as a Best XI selection in 2025.

Dreyer, a Danish international who will hope to help Denmark qualify for the FIFA World Cup later this month, was recently ranked as one of the most prolific playmakers in the world in a CIES Football Observatory analysis of players with the most goal contributions over the past year in 67 leagues across the globe.

Most Goals and Assists in Past Year

1. Lionel Messi 59 (37 goals, 22 assists)

2. Harry Kane 42 (35 goals, 7 assists)

3. Anders Dreyer 41 (22 goals, 19 assists)

3. Kylian Mbappe 41 (37 goals, 4 assists)

Led by head coach Mikey Varas, San Diego FC finished in first-place in the Western Conference a year ago en route to reaching the Western Conference Final in their expansion season. Four games into their sophomore season, SDFC is off to a dream start having defeated Pumas in the Concacaf Champions Cup with the biggest upset of Round One in addition to a pair of decisive home wins in the regular season.

Offensively, the visitors are the highest scoring team in the league with seven goals from the two victories and boast the most possession in Major League Soccer (63.3%). Defensively, San Diego is yet to allow a goal and has conceded the fewest shots (12) in MLS with 19-year-old Duran Ferree -- the youngest goalkeeper to play in MLS this season -- recording back-to-back shutouts behind a defense that features 19-year-old Luca Bombino and 20-year-old Manu Duah.

The Western Conference clash will be available to watch in English (Neil Sika and Kyndra de St. Aubin) and Spanish (Jesus Acosta) on Apple TV while pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action. In addition, local radio coverage will air on Sports Radio 810 WHB (Blake Aerni and Jon Kempin) and La Grande 1340 AM (Josue Orantes and Diego Gutierrez).

Sporting Kansas City vs. San Diego FC

2026 MLS Regular Season | Game 3

Saturday, March 7 | 7:30 p.m. CT (7:40 kickoff)

Sporting Park | Kansas City, Kansas

Broadcast Schedule

Watch: Apple TV

Listen: 810 AM, 1340 AM or SKC App







