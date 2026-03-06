San Diego FC Travels to Face Sporting Kansas City on Saturday

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) will travel to face Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, March 7 at Sporting Park in the Club's first road match of the 2026 MLS Regular Season. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on Apple TV and English radio broadcast on San Diego Sports 760 AM.

SDFC enters Saturday's contest atop the Western Conference and Supporters' Shield standings after opening the season with back-to-back victories at Snapdragon Stadium.

Strong Start to 2026

SDFC has opened the 2026 MLS Regular Season in dominant fashion, earning consecutive wins and outscoring opponents 7-0 across its first two MLS matches.

Offensively, San Diego enters the weekend as the highest-scoring team in MLS with seven goals through two victories while also leading the league in possession at 63.3 percent. Defensively, SDFC has yet to concede a goal and has allowed the fewest shots in MLS (12). Nineteen-year-old goalkeeper Duran Ferree - the youngest goalkeeper to play in MLS this season - has recorded back-to-back clean sheets behind a defense that includes 19-year-old Luca Bombino and 20-year-old Manu Duah.

SDFC most recently secured a 2-0 victory over St. Louis CITY SC on March 1 at Snapdragon Stadium. Forward Anders Dreyer opened the scoring in the third minute - the second-fastest goal in Club history - before Marcus Ingvartsen doubled the lead in the second half to seal the win.

Dreyer Leading the Attack

Forward Anders Dreyer has continued to play a pivotal role in San Diego's attacking success.

With his goal and assist against St. Louis, Dreyer reached a milestone by becoming the second-fastest player in MLS history to record 20 goals and 20 assists, accomplishing the feat in just 36 regular-season matches.

Dreyer now has 24 goals across all competitions with the Club and has recorded 42 combined goal contributions (20 goals, 22 assists) in MLS Regular Season play. His contributions account for 59 percent of SDFC's 71 regular-season goals in Club history.

Meanwhile, Marcus Ingvartsen has emerged as the Club's first multi-goal scorer of the 2026 MLS Regular Season, registering two goals and two assists through the opening two matches.

Road Test in Kansas City

Saturday's contest marks the third all-time meeting between SDFC and Sporting Kansas City, with San Diego holding a 1-0-1 (W-L-D) record in the series.

The two sides first met on May 17, 2025, playing to a scoreless draw at Snapdragon Stadium. SDFC later earned its first victory in the matchup with a 2-0 road win at Sporting Park on Aug. 9, 2025.

Kansas City enters Saturday's match with a 0-1-1 record to begin the season, most recently earning its first point of the campaign in a 2-2 draw against Columbus Crew SC on Feb. 28 at home.

Looking Ahead

Following Saturday's road match, SDFC will return to Snapdragon Stadium for international competition when it hosts Deportivo Toluca F.C. in Leg 1 of the Round of 16 of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday, March 11.

Kickoff for that match is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on Concacaf GO, One Soccer (ENG), FS1 (ENG) and TUDN (SPA).

San Diego  Watch  Party

Join SDFC for an Official  Watch  Party at Draft Republic (5958 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad, CA 92008  -  all ages welcome) as the team takes on Sporting KC. The event will run from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PT. Fans can enjoy a live DJ, raffles, giveaways, and more. Fans interested in attending can  RSVP.







