New England Revolution Academy Highlights: March 6, 2026

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Revolution Academy's Under-18s, Under-16s, and Under-15s traveled to Toronto FC last Saturday, while the Under-14s and Under-13s opened their 2025-26 MLS NEXT spring seasons hosting Seacoast United at the Revolution Training Center.

The U-18s posted a 2-1 triumph over Toronto on Saturday. Ivan Villalobos Lopez (2009 - Lumberton, N.C.) capitalized on a feed from Alexander Bruner Louchinkov (2009 - Los Angeles, Calif.) in the 19th minute to open the Revolution's scoring. Toronto responded with a goal in the 63rd minute to tie the game, 1-1. However, Villalobos Lopez dished out his second assist of the day, finding Shifaq Fazl (2010 - Bradford, Conn.), who netted the game-winning goal.

Also in action, the U-16s fell to Toronto, 4-2, on Saturday. Toronto claimed an early 3-0 lead in the first 45 minutes. The Revolution pulled one back, with Jesse Ebere (2010 - Saunders Lake, R.I.) scoring in the 61st minute. With 10 minutes remaining in regulation, Matthew Jean Baptiste (2010 - Montvale, N.J.) delivered a pass to Kaisei Korytoski (2009 - Newport, R.I.), who buried his shot to cut into the deficit. However, a Toronto goal in the 89th minute put the match out of reach for New England.

The U-15s were defeated by the Canadian side, 3-2. After Toronto took an early 2-0 advantage in the first half, New England equalized with goals from Landon Ho Sang (2011 - Springfield, Mass.) in the 45th minute and Shayne Dos Santos (2011 - Arlington, Mass.) in the 55th minute. Midfielder Kai Nielsen (2011 - Concord, Mass.) recorded an assist on both of New England's goals. However, Toronto scored the game-winning goal in the 90th minute to seal the victory for the hosts.

The U-14s, now led by Head Coach Lucas Dantas, collected a dominant 6-0 win over Seacoast United, featuring three different players bagging a brace through Ivan Pokinboroda (2012 - Framingham, Mass.), Marlon Quijada (2012 - Ashland, Mass.), and Drake Roberts (2012 - Bedford, Mass.). Forward Jayden Lefter (2012 - Milford, Mass.) recorded a team-best two assists, while goalkeeper Xavier Farone (2012 - Plainville, Conn.) registered his fourth clean sheet of the season.

The U-13s battled Seacoast to a 2-2 draw on Saturday. After Seacoast tallied twice in the first 25 minutes, New England rallied with its first tally of the day through James O'Connor (2013 - Coventry Lake, Conn.) five minutes before halftime. In the 75th minute, the Revolution equalized the match with a strike from Amare Laurent (2014 - Windsor, Conn.).

The Revolution Academy's U-18s, U-16s, and U-15s remain on the road, traveling to fellow MLS Academy New York City FC on Saturday, March 7, while the U-14s and U-13s visit New England Futbol Club. Click here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.

UNDER  18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Toronto FC U-19s

Saturday, February 28, 2026 - BMO Training Ground

New England Revolution 2, Toronto FC 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Alex Bruner Louchinkov (Ivan Villalobos Lopez) 19'

TOR - 63'

NE - Shifaq Fazl (Ivan Villalobos Lopez) 80'

Revolution U-18s: Ryker Fauth; Josh Macedo, Harley Kerr, Zayden Bediako, Aarin Prajapati; Edwin Flores (Daniel Dixon 64'), Josh Poulson (Jonathan Cante 70'), Levi Katsell; Alex Bruner Lauchhikov, Grant Emerhi (Paolo Tornberg Ayala 46', Shifaq Fazl 78'), Ivan Villalobos Lopez

Substitutes Not Used: Evan Johnson, John Bernard Hamilton IV, and Alexander Glassman

UNDER  16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Toronto FC U-17s

Saturday, February 28, 2026 - BMO Training Ground

New England Revolution 2, Toronto FC 4

Scoring Summary:

TOR - 9'

TOR - 27'

TOR - 45'

NE - Jesse Ebere (Unassisted) 61'

NE - Kaisei Korytoski (Matthew Jean Baptiste) 80'

TOR - 89'

Revolution U-16s: Reinner Fidelis (JV De Almeida 70'); Braeden Anderson, Logan Azar, Kauan De Campos (Isaac Twumasi 27'), Vaughn Scholz; Alexander Gomes (Matthew Jean Baptiste 46'), Frankie Caruso (Christopher Scott 60'), Tobin Farmer; Bayron Morales-Vega (Jesse Ebere 70'), Brandon Velez (Jude Chisholm 70'), Lucas Pereira (Kaisei Korytoski 60')

Substitutes Not Used: None

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Toronto FC U-16s

Saturday, February 28, 2026 - BMO Training Ground

New England Revolution 2, Toronto FC 3

Scoring Summary:

TOR - 12'

TOR - 41'

NE - Landon Ho Sang (Kai Nielsen) 45'

NE - Shayne Dos Santos (Kai Nielsen) 55'

TOR - 90'

Revolution U-15s: Zachary LaPierre; Langston Powell (Thierry Maurer 60'), Asher Bremser, Dalu Nwazojie, Stefan Gorea; Hans Marten, Shayne Dos Santos (Brennan McWeeny 85'), Kai Nielsen; Landon Ho Sang (Arthur Bernardino 70'), Rico Janairo (Jeremiah Moyano 85'), Boston Kahoalii (Elijah Obayagbona 60')

Substitutes Not Used: Nicolas Escobar, Nathaniel Brown

UNDER 14s

New England Revolution U-14s vs. Seacoast United U-14s

Saturday, February 28, 2026 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 6, Seacoast United 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Ivan Pokinboroda (Jayden Lefter) 6'

NE - Ivan Pokinboroda (Marlon Quijada) 30'

NE - Marlon Quijada (Drake Roberts) 44'

NE - Marlon Quijada (Julian Gomez) 47'

NE - Drake Roberts (Lucas Williams) 66'

NE - Drake Roberts (Jayden Lefter) 76'

Revolution U-14s: Xaver Farone; Enrique Rosado, Julian Gomez, Ivan Pokinboroda, Darragh Nugent; Luca Cicione, Samuel Chao, Marlon Quijada; Dylan Armah, Jayden Lefter, Gavin Rybak

UNDER 13s

New England Revolution U-13s vs. Seacoast United U-13s

Saturday, February 28th, 2026 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 2, Seacoast United 2

Scoring Summary:

SEA - 8'

SEA - 23'

NE - James O'Connor (Unassisted) 40'

NE - Amare Laurent (Unassisted) 75'

Revolution U-13s: Kyle Surkont; Noah Alcin, Myles Walsh, Lucca Alden-Dunn, Jimmy O'Connor,; Austin Martin, Kento Chamovitz, Lucas Williams; Take Maeda, Mikey Miller, Isaiah Adeseko

Substitutes Used: Petr Tsarev, Ollie Conlon, Ben Robinson, Kauan Nascimento, Amare Laurent







