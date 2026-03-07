Minnesota United FC at Nashville SC Preview
Published on March 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United travels to GEODIS Park on Saturday night to face Nashville SC in the Loons' second road match of the 2026 MLS regular season. MNUFC enters the contest following a strong performance in their Home Opener, where Minnesota secured three points with a victory over FC Cincinnati at Allianz Field.
Minnesota enters the matchup carrying positive momentum after its clean-sheet Home Opener victory against FC Cincinnati. The Loons broke through when forward Kelvin Yeboah found the back of the net after Tomás Chancalay's free kick bounced off the post, but Yeboah was able to head the ball over the line on the rebound. With the squad continuing to adapt under Head Coach Cameron Knowles and Assistant Coach Josh Wolff, Minnesota will look to build on its early-season results and secure its first road win of the campaign.
Nashville SC returns to GEODIS Park after battling to a scoreless draw against FC Dallas last weekend. Nashville remained organized defensively throughout the contest, limiting Dallas' chances while creating a few opportunities of its own. The Tennessee side has opened the 2026 campaign unbeaten through its first two matches and will look to capitalize on home-field advantage as it hosts Minnesota on Saturday night.
Saturday's matchup brings together two sides aiming to establish momentum early in the 2026 MLS season. The last time the two met in regular-season action was in 2022, when Minnesota walked away with three points in a 2-1 victory at GEODIS Park. Minnesota will now seek to continue its strong start and collect valuable points on the road, while Nashville hopes to convert its early-season resilience into its first victory of the year in front of its home crowd.
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
Michael Boxall - Lower Body (Out)
QUESTIONABLE:
James Rodríguez - Contusion (Questionable)
Peter Stroud - Illness (Questionable)
MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ NASHVILLE SC
GEODIS Park | Nashville, Tennessee
3.7.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 3
7:30 p.m. CT (Apple TV; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)
2026 Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)
MIN: 1-0-1 (4 pts. | 0-0-1 on the road)
NSH: 1-0-1 (4 pts. | 1-0-0 at home)
Major League Soccer Stories from March 6, 2026
- Minnesota United FC at Nashville SC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF in Action on the Road against D.C. United - Inter Miami CF
- San Diego FC Travels to Face Sporting Kansas City on Saturday - San Diego FC
- Availability Report: Trio Miss Home Opener - New York City FC
- SKC Hosts San Diego on Saturday at Sporting Park - Sporting Kansas City
- San Diego FC and Blackburn Rovers FC Mutually Agree to Loan Termination for Defender Leo Duru - San Diego FC
- Back at Home: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. Austin FC - Charlotte FC
- LAFC Hosts FC Dallas for Early Season Western Conference Clash at BMO Stadium on Saturday - Los Angeles FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: March 6, 2026 - New England Revolution
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at New York City FC - March 7, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- Preview: FC Cincinnati Host Toronto FC in Sunday Night Soccer - FC Cincinnati
- St. Louis CITY SC Academy Forward Kane Kraus and Midfielder Eddie Niles Called up to U.S. U-16 Boy's National Team Domestic Training Camp - St. Louis City SC
- Rapids Eye Consecutive Home Wins in Matchup against LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy Travel to Colorado to Face the Rapids on Saturday March 7 - LA Galaxy
- Keys to the Match: FC Cincinnati Host Toronto FC in Return to TQL Stadium for Sunday Night Soccer - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Launches Its 2026 Special Olympics Unified Team Presented by Florida Blue - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Sign Evan Louro to Contract Extension - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Continues 2026 Campaign Saturday at Atlanta United FC - Real Salt Lake
- Red Bull New York Sign RBNY II Defender Matthew Dos Santos to MLS Contract - Red Bull New York
- MLS Publishes 2026 General Allocation Money Available to Clubs Following Roster Compliance - MLS
- The American Museum of Natural History Announces for the Win: Objects of Sports Excellence, Opening May 15 - New York City FC
- LAFC and IPX Unite to Bring Line Friends' Beloved Character Brown to Los Angeles - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories
- Minnesota United FC at Nashville SC Preview
- Minnesota United Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Opponents and Schedule
- Minnesota United Loans Defender Britton Fischer to Hartford Athletic
- Minnesota United Shuts out FC Cincinnati 1-0 in 2026 Home Opener
- Minnesota United FC vs. FC Cincinnati Preview