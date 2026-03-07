Minnesota United FC at Nashville SC Preview

Published on March 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United travels to GEODIS Park on Saturday night to face Nashville SC in the Loons' second road match of the 2026 MLS regular season. MNUFC enters the contest following a strong performance in their Home Opener, where Minnesota secured three points with a victory over FC Cincinnati at Allianz Field.

Minnesota enters the matchup carrying positive momentum after its clean-sheet Home Opener victory against FC Cincinnati. The Loons broke through when forward Kelvin Yeboah found the back of the net after Tomás Chancalay's free kick bounced off the post, but Yeboah was able to head the ball over the line on the rebound. With the squad continuing to adapt under Head Coach Cameron Knowles and Assistant Coach Josh Wolff, Minnesota will look to build on its early-season results and secure its first road win of the campaign.

Nashville SC returns to GEODIS Park after battling to a scoreless draw against FC Dallas last weekend. Nashville remained organized defensively throughout the contest, limiting Dallas' chances while creating a few opportunities of its own. The Tennessee side has opened the 2026 campaign unbeaten through its first two matches and will look to capitalize on home-field advantage as it hosts Minnesota on Saturday night.

Saturday's matchup brings together two sides aiming to establish momentum early in the 2026 MLS season. The last time the two met in regular-season action was in 2022, when Minnesota walked away with three points in a 2-1 victory at GEODIS Park. Minnesota will now seek to continue its strong start and collect valuable points on the road, while Nashville hopes to convert its early-season resilience into its first victory of the year in front of its home crowd.

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Michael Boxall - Lower Body (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

James Rodríguez - Contusion (Questionable)

Peter Stroud - Illness (Questionable)

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ NASHVILLE SC

GEODIS Park | Nashville, Tennessee

3.7.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 3

7:30 p.m. CT (Apple TV; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2026 Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 1-0-1 (4 pts. | 0-0-1 on the road)

NSH: 1-0-1 (4 pts. | 1-0-0 at home)







