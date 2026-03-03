Minnesota United Loans Defender Britton Fischer to Hartford Athletic

Published on March 3, 2026

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has loaned defender Britton Fischer to USL Championship side Hartford Athletic for the 2026 season. The Loan Agreement includes a right to recall Fischer.

"We are very pleased with the progress Britton has made over the past few seasons, which earned him a First Team contract and reflects the commitment he has shown to his development," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "He built on a strong year last season with an impressive preseason, demonstrating maturity, defensive reliability, and a greater confidence in his role."

"I'm super excited to go on loan to Hartford Athletic. After speaking to the staff both at MNUFC and Hartford, I think this is a great opportunity for me to continue to develop and compete at a high level," said defender Britton Fischer. "I think it's a great fit and I'm ready for the new challenge."

Britton Fischer recently joined Minnesota United's First Team in December of 2025 after being a mainstay with the MNUFC2 defense. With MNUFC2 since 2023, he made 78 game appearances, 71 starts, scored twice and provided five assists in over 6,200 minutes of action played on the pitch across all competitions (including MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs in 2025 and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2024).

"This loan to Hartford Athletic is a purposeful next step in Britton's pathway. We have seen how impactful the right loan environment can be for our young players, including the likes of fellow defender Morris Duggan, and we believe this move will give Britton consistent minutes and the challenges needed to elevate his game further," added El-Ahmad. "We are excited to follow his progress and look forward to welcoming him back stronger and more complete."

Transaction: Minnesota United loans defender Britton Fischer to USL Championship side Hartford Athletic for the 2026 season. The Loan Agreement includes a right to recall Fischer.







