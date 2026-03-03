FC Dallas Stadium and Mansfield Stadium Selected as FIFA World Cup 2026© Team Base Camp Training Sites

Published on March 3, 2026

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas Stadium and Mansfield Stadium have been officially designated as FIFA World Cup 2026© Team Base Camp Training Sites, further solidifying North Texas as a key operational hub for the world's premier sporting event.

As part of FIFA World Cup 2026© Team Base Camp program, two of the final six remaining qualified national teams will be assigned by FIFA to train and operate at FC Dallas Stadium in Frisco and Mansfield Stadium in Mansfield. Team Base Camp Training Sites function as the primary training and operational headquarters for participating teams throughout the tournament.

"We are thrilled that both FC Dallas Stadium and Mansfield Stadium have been selected as Team Base Camp Training Sites for FIFA World Cup 2026," said Monica Paul, President of the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee. "North Texas had multiple outstanding facilities and municipalities that submitted strong proposals during the selection process. While many were deserving, we are honored to have two sites chosen and are confident both will represent our region at the highest standard."

FC Dallas Stadium meets FIFA's technical and operational requirements, offering multiple training pitches, elite performance and recovery amenities, and secure team environments designed for international competition.

Based on the current qualification pathway, FC Dallas Stadium will host the winner of UEFA Play-Off Path B. The four national teams competing in that pathway are:

Albania

Poland

Sweden

Ukraine

"This is an incredible honor for FC Dallas, Frisco, Mansfield and all of North Texas," said Dan Hunt, President of FC Dallas and Co-Chair of the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee. "Being selected as Team Base Camp Training Sites reinforces what we've believed for a long time - that this region is the epicenter of FIFA World Cup 2026. These facilities reflect years of investment in infrastructure, player development, and community partnerships. We're proud to play a role in hosting the world's best teams and to welcome the soccer world to our local community."

"The World Cup is finally here," said Mayor Jeff Cheney, City of Frisco. "We've been looking forward to this (event) for years. We're excited to host fans from all over the world and 'roll out the red carpet' for those visitors and our residents."

Mansfield Stadium complements the region's base camp portfolio with modern infrastructure, professional-grade training capacity and operational capabilities aligned with FIFA standards for participating teams. Mansfield Stadium is the future home of North Texas Soccer Club.

Under the current qualification structure, Mansfield Stadium will host the winner of UEFA Play-Off Path D. The national teams competing in that pathway are:

Czech Republic

Denmark

North Macedonia

Republic of Ireland

"Opening Mansfield Stadium as a Team Base Camp is an incredible opportunity and a defining moment for the venue," said Sean Decker, President of REV Entertainment, which serves as the operator of Mansfield Stadium. "We are especially grateful to the City of Mansfield, the Hunt family, and our partners at FC Dallas for their vision, collaboration, and support in making this possible. We look forward to serving as a host on soccer's national stage and delivering a world-class experience for an elite national team."

"We look forward to showing our guests the Southern hospitality Mansfield is known for," Mansfield Mayor Michael Evans said. "With Mansfield Stadium and the Staybolt District lining up perfectly with the biggest sporting event in the world, Mansfield will make the most of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Team Base Camp Training Sites play a critical role in the FIFA World Cup©, providing qualified national teams with consistent, high-quality training and operational environments during the competition phase. Final team assignments will be confirmed by FIFA following the completion of the official qualification process.







