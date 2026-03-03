MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced

Published on March 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK  - The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Portland Timbers defender Jimer Fory for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 77th minute of Portland's match against the Colorado Rapids on February 28th.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Houston Dynamo FC defender Antônio Carlos for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 47th+ minute of Houston's match against LAFC on February 28th.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Agustín Bouzat for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 77th minute of Houston's match against LAFC on February 28th.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.