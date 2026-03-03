LA Galaxy Launch 100-Day Countdown to FIFA World Cup 2026™ with Expanded Community Events, Coastal Soccer Celebration & Enhanced Experiences

LOS ANGELES -- To celebrate just 100 days remaining before the FIFA World Cup 2026™ kicks off across North America, the LA Galaxy are launching a new webpage that makes it easy for fans to follow the unprecedented series of community events, matchday experiences, themed activations, and more that the Club is doing to celebrate global soccer in Southern California. For everything fans need to stay connected throughout the year, visit LAGalaxy.com/WorldCup.

A 2026 Season Built Around Global Soccer

The Galaxy's 2026 campaign already features a schedule infused with global energy, including theme nights, heritage celebrations, and two once-in-a-lifetime events honoring U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) and LA Galaxy legends, Landon Donovan and Cobi Jones. The season's marquee moments align with World Cup momentum, positioning the club at the center of soccer culture in Los Angeles.

Honoring Landon Donovan on Saturday, April 4: A legend's story continues when Landon Donovan's highly anticipated memoir, Landon, arrives in March, offering an unfiltered look at his journey through the USMNT, his iconic years with the Galaxy, and life beyond the game. All fans are welcome to join the Club as it celebrates Landon and his contributions with a special edition bobblehead at the match on April 4. 15,000 bobbleheads will be distributed at the gates, with only 500 special-edition bobbleheads featuring an American flag.

Immortalizing Cobi Jones on Sunday, April 26: Next month, a Galaxy original becomes eternal. Cobi Jones, the heart and soul of the club's early years, will be immortalized in bronze at Legends Plaza, joining fellow icons David Beckham and Landon Donovan. The unveiling will take place in the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup's return to U.S. soil, marking a defining moment for both club and country. Fans are invited to celebrate this historic tribute to one of the most influential figures in American soccer.

A MultiCity LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration Presented by Spectrum

This summer, the free, opentothepublic LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration will span Long Beach, Carson, and Hermosa Beach, offering fans a coastal festival of soccer throughout the global tournament. Programming includes player and alumni appearances, youth clinics, giveaways, limitededition merchandise, sponsor activations, and largescreen match viewings. Events run from:

Group Stage: Long Beach, June 11-27

Round of 16: Galaxy Park in Carson, July 4-7

Semifinals, Bronze Final & Final: Hermosa Beach, July 14-19

Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Hospitality Packages Available Now

Fans looking to elevate their World Cup experience can purchase official hospitality packages through the LA Galaxy. These include premium seating, elevated food and beverage, exclusive entertainment, and extended matchday services at host venues across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The Galaxy serve as a nonexclusive sales agent for On Location, the tournament's official hospitality provider.

Visit lagalaxy.com/worldcup26 to explore hospitality options and secure your spot for what will be the biggest soccer event in history.







