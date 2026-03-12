LA Galaxy Sign Julian Placias to Short-Term Agreement from VCFC
Published on March 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has signed forward and former academy product Julian Placias to a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC (VCFC) ahead of its 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 first leg fixture against Jamaican Premier League side Mount Pleasant FA (6:30 p.m. PT, FS2/TUDN) at Dignity Health Sports Park tonight, Wednesday, March 11.
Placias, 19, joined the Galaxy Academy in 2021 and competed with the program through the end of the 2023-24 season. He was a key member of the 2023 U-17 MLS NEXT Cup Championship team, scoring two goals in the final against Real Colorado in a 4-0 win to lift the trophy. Throughout the cup, Placias tallied a tournament-high six goals and was named the MLS NEXT Cup Top Scorer. Two months later with Ventura County FC, Placias notched his first professional goal in a 4-0 victory over Houston Dynamo 2. Over the next two seasons, Placias spent time with both USL Championship side North Carolina FC and in Belgium with K.V.C. Westerlo. The Rancho Santa Margarita, California native returned to VCFC in 2026 and has had an instant impact, scoring in both of the MLS NEXT Pro side's first two matches so far.
Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger, during the league season from its MLS NEXT Proaffiliateto a maximum of fourShort-TermAgreements(up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season; however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may also appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his fourShort-TermAgreements.
Transaction: LA Galaxy sign forward Julian Placias to a Short-TermAgreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC on March 11, 2026.
Julian Placias
Position: Forward
Height: 6'2
Weight: 170
Date of Birth: April 6, 2006 (19)
Birthplace: Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, USA
Citizenship: USA
Major League Soccer Stories from March 11, 2026
- LA Galaxy Sign Julian Placias to Short-Term Agreement from VCFC - LA Galaxy
- FC Cincinnati Host Tigres UANL in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Face Mexican Club Tigres UANL in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 - FC Cincinnati
- Orlando City SC and Head Coach Oscar Pareja Mutually Agree to Part Ways - Orlando City SC
- Dignity Health Sports Park to Host Queremos Rock, a Rock en Español Event, on May 30 - LA Galaxy
- LAFC Legend Carlos Vela Joins Club Ownership Group - Los Angeles FC
- Atlanta United Community Fund Names Latest Grant Recipients, Surpassing Halfway Mark of GA 100 Program - Atlanta United FC
- Matchday Guide Pres. by Altafiber: FC Cincinnati vs Club Tigres UANL - Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Hire Ezra Hendrickson as First Team Assistant Coach - Houston Dynamo FC
- LAFC Plays to 1-1 Draw with LD Alajuelense in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Sign Julian Placias to Short-Term Agreement from VCFC
- Dignity Health Sports Park to Host Queremos Rock, a Rock en Español Event, on May 30
- LA Galaxy to Host Mt. Pleasant FA in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16
- LA Galaxy Extend 2025 MLS Best XI Defender Jakob Glesnes
- Ten-Man Galaxy Falls to Rapids for First Loss of the Season